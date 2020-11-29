Coronavirus cases for Florida inmates top 17,000

ADVERTISEMENT

BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

As of Tuesday afternoon, 17,014 inmates in Florida prison had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

The numbers are posted on Florida’s Department of Corrections website.

Also, as of Tuesday, 187 inmates had died of COVID-19.

The numbers also show that 494 inmates were in medical isolation. That number includes 342 at the Walton Correctional Institution. Extra precautions were taken there last week after more than 300 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections data also shows that more than 3,600 workers statewide had tested positive.