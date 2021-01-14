Comcast RISE Program opens to minority-owned small businesses 

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Comcast is now accepting applications for the next phase of Comcast RISE with expanded eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) and Hispanic-owned small businesses.

The program will help thousands of small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic over the next three years with consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on their specific needs. Interested business owners can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com

More than 700 businesses around the country, including 37 in Florida, were selected as recipients of the first round of the Comcast RISE program.

Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv’s renowned media platform and marketing expertise, its award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, and state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including:

Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business.

Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.

Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production for their businesses.

Technology Makeovers: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Business resources to help with curated content: Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multi-year plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.