Under a newly unveiled marker proclaiming a section of NE 16th Avenue as Trayvon Martin Avenue in Miami are, from left to right, Jahvaris Fulton, Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin and 7-year-old Tyler Martin. Commissioner Barbara Jordan hosted a ceremony on Nov. 5 for the renaming of a portion of the street, located near Dr. Michael K. Krop Senior High. Trayvon was 17 and in 11th grade at the school when he was killed in February 2012.