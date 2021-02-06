Brewer to be first Black woman CEO of Walgreens

ADVERTISEMENT

BY ROBERT CHANNICK

CHICAGO TRIBUNE/TNS

CHICAGO — New Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind “Roz” Brewer will get a nearly $25 million signing bonus in addition to her $1.5 million annual salary.

The compensation package for Brewer, who is set to take the helm of the Deer-field-based retail pharmacy chain on March 15, was disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

Walgreens announced last week that Brewer, chief operating officer at Starbucks, would succeed Stefano Pessina to become the first African American woman to lead Walgreens. She will be the only Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Starbucks said last week that Brewer would be leaving the company and stepping down from its board on Feb. 26.

From scientist to CEO

Brewer, 58, will become a member of the Walgreens board of directors.

A seasoned executive who launched her career as a scientist, Brewer will be charged with navigating the company through financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Walgreens takes a leading role in administering the vaccine.

Brewer will receive a one-time cash bonus of $4.5 million, which is subject to repayment if she leaves without “good reason” or is terminated for cause within two years, the filing said.

The signing bonus includes a $20.2 million long-term incentive award in Walgreens stock that will fully vest in three years.

Performance bonus

In addition to her $1.5 million base salary, Brewer will be eligible for an annual performance bonus of up to 200% of her eligible earnings, according to the SEC filing. The package also includes long-term stock incentives worth up to $11 million annually.

Brewer also will receive relocation benefits and personal use of the company’s corporate jet for up to 50 hours per year during her tenure as Walgreens CEO.

In November, rival drugstore chain CVS Health announced that it had promoted executive vice president Karen Lynch, 58, to succeed Larry Merlo as CEO. Her first day was Monday.

Lynch’s compensation package included a $1.45 million annual base salary, with a cash bonus of up to 200% of her salary and a target equity award of $11 million for 2021. She did not receive a signing bonus, according to SEC filings.

$308 million loss

Prior to joining Starbucks in 2017, Brewer was president and CEO of Sam’s Club, and previously spent 22 years as an executive at Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Pessina told board members in July he would be stepping down as CEO. He will be elevated to executive chairman as part of the leadership transition.

Walgreens has seen a dramatic drop in store traffic and pharmacy volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, with stay-at-home orders adversely affecting retail sales at its 9,000 locations in the U.S., and thousands more worldwide.

Last month, Walgreens reported a $308 million loss in its 2021 fiscal first quarter. The loss was primarily tied to its pharmaceutical wholesale business, which Walgreens announced it was selling to AmerisourceBergen in a $6.5 billion cash-and-stock deal.