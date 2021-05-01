Brandy to be featured in Disney’s new princess celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

Grammy-award-winning superstar recording artist Brandy has recorded a new original song and music video called “Starting Now.”

Brandy’s new song will be part of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration, a yearlong

event spotlighting the courage and kindness these Disney heroines inspire in fans all around the world.

From Cinderella’s generosity and Belle’s ingenuity to Mulan’s selflessness and Moana’s adventurous spirit, Disney is honoring these strong women through music, experiences, products, and a campaign to give back to children around the country, according to the company’s press release.

New song

Brandy’s new single will be released on May 21, along with a music video.

The music video for “Starting Now” will debut in the “Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration,’’ a music special premiering this August on Disney Channel.

Disney princess show

The half-hour show will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs by several of Disney’s multitalented stars.

Brandy starred as television’s first Black Cinderella in 1997’s “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.’’

Also new at Disney is the “Tales of Courage and Kindness’’ interactive storybook. Celebrities such as Anika Noni Rose will read stories inspired by the princesses, including Princess Tiana, whom Rose played in 2009’s “The Princess and The Frog.’’