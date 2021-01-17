Boseman’s widow makes heartfelt speech at Gotham Award tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

BY JAMI GANZ

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

Chadwick Boseman’s widow made a heartfelt speech when she accepted the late actor’s tribute at the Jan. 11 Gotham Awards.

A reel of the “Black Panther” star’s films played following a moment of silence before Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the beloved actor’s honor, Variety reports.

“He was the most honest person I ever met,” Ledward said. “He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through. May we not let his conviction be in vain.

“It is my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband, an acknowledgment not only of his profound work, but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad… thank you,” she said, tearing up. “I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us. Thank you.”

Boseman, who died in August, was nominated for the Best Actor award for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The award instead went to “Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed, who thanked the “Da 5 Bloods” star in his speech.

The actor’s powerful career included starring roles of iconic Black figures like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

Boseman died in late August following a four year battle with colon cancer, which he’d kept under wraps. He was just 43.

He and Ledward, who were together five years, married just months earlier.