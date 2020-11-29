Bobby Brown: ‘No words to explain the pain’

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobby Brown addressed his son’s tragic death for the first time on Nov. 19, saying Bobby Brown Jr.’s passing has “devastated” his family.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” the singer said in a statement.

“Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family,” he said. “There are no words to explain the pain.”

The statement, issued by a family attorney, says 28-year-old Bobby Jr. “was not feeling well” and was having “flulike symptoms” for a couple of days before his death on Nov. 18.

His cause of death is under investigation, but the family does not believe he had COVID-19 despite his symptoms, according to TMZ.

“This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death,” said Christopher Brown, counsel to Bobby Brown.

Brother’s tribute

Emergency crews were responding to a medical incident when they found Bobby Jr. dead at his home in Los Angeles. Foul play is not suspected.

Landon Brown, the eldest of Brown’s seven children, shared an undated Instagram video on

Nov. 18 of the two siblings singing Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” tune in a car.

“Everything hurts King,” he wrote in the caption.

A day earlier, Landon had posted a black-and-white photo of his brother with the words, “I love you forever King.”

Bobby Jr. was one of the Bobby Brown’s two children with longtime girlfriend Kim Ward. The couple ended their relationship in 1991, when Ward was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr.

His death comes five years after Bobby Brown’s daughter with pop star Whitney Houston, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina Brown, died months after being found unconscious in a bathtub with alcohol and cocaine in her system — a scene tragically similar to her mother’s death three years earlier.