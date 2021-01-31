Biden repeals Trump’s military transgender ban

ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHRIS SOMMERFELDT

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS/TNS

President Joe Biden on Monday rescinded his predecessor’s widely reviled ban on transgender people in the U.S. military, describing the restrictions as irrational and detrimental to “our core values.”

In addition to immediately scrapping the ban first implemented by former President Donald Trump in 2017, Biden used his executive power to require the Department of Defense to reinstate any service members who were discharged or denied enlistment because of it, according to a statement from the White House.

“America is stronger, at home and around the world, when it is inclusive. The military is no exception,” the White House said. “Allowing all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform is better for the military and better for the country because an inclusive force is a more effective force. Simply put, it’s the right thing to do and is in our national interest.”

Trump’s justification

The now-reversed ban blocked individuals from enlisting in the military if they had been diagnosed with a condition known as gender dysphoria. It also held that individuals could only enlist in accordance with their birth sex.

In announcing the service restrictions over Twitter in July 2017, Trump claimed they were justified because transgender troops rack up “tremendous medical costs.”

However, the Biden White House noted in Monday’s statement that Trump’s reasoning was contradicted by a study commissioned by the U.S. military.

“In 2016, a comprehensive study requested by the Department of Defense found that enabling transgender individuals to serve openly in the United States military would have only a minimal impact on military readiness and healthcare costs,” the White House said. “The study also concluded that open transgender service has had no significant impact on operational effectiveness or unit cohesion in foreign militaries.”

Action praised

LGBTQ activists and former military officials for years accused Trump of hiding behind cost-saving concerns to enforce a bigoted policy.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the chairwoman of the Senate Armed Services Personnel Sub committee, praised Biden for rolling back Trump’s “harmfuland discriminatory ban.”

Individuals who are willing to put on the uniform of our country and risk their lives to defend our freedoms should be received with commendation, not prejudice,” said Gillibrand, D-N.Y. “I’m proud that our armed services will once again embrace the principle that anyone who can meet military standards should be allowed to serve, regardless of gender identity.”