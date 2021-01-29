Biden declares war on coronavirus as its impact on Blacks worries doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

BY BARRINGTON M. SALMON

TRICE EDNEY NEWSWIRE

On his second day in office, President Joe Biden said bringing COVID-19 under control will be a wartime undertaking.

As such, he said, his administration is marshalling resources as part of a coordinated national plan aimed at confronting and defeating COVID-19, which has so far taken the lives of more than 410,000 Americans, more than half of whom have been Black and other people of color.

The president said he’s doing what his predecessor failed to do. The coordinated national plan is detailed in a 198-page document. In marked contrast to the prior administration, Biden said the plan he unveiled will be steeped in science.

He invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that there are adequate supplies, and he intends to increase production by working closely with manufacturers.

Included in the provisions are plans to develop 100 federal vaccination centers; open a number of mobile vaccination centers, particularly in rural areas; use pharmacies in diverse communities to vaccinate residents; implement a 100-day mask mandate; and vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his presidency.

“Our national strategy will be driven by scientists and public health experts who will regularly speak directly to you, free from political interference as they make decisions strictly on science and public health alone,” the president said in a letter announcing the plan.

Doctor heartened

Dr. Michael LeNoir, an Oakland California-based physician, said he is heartened by what he’s heard so far.

“This is probably the first national plan we’re seeing,” LeNoir said. “There are five major pieces including restoring credibility; clear messaging; and winning back trust and governance. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but it depends on the length of that tunnel.”

Cultural factors

Dr. Rachel R. Hardemon, an assistant professor in the Division of Health Policy and Management at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health, echoed LeNoir’s deep concerns about the effects of COVID-19 on African Americans, Latinos, Native Americans and other marginalized communities.

African Americans’ ability to deal with the global pandemic is complicated by cultural factors and on communities suffering from state, local and national policies and decisions put in place for centuries, she said.

“Constant stress [and other factors are] what’s harming Black lives, including a susceptibility to Covid-19,” said Hardeman, a reproductive health equity researcher whose work also examines the potential mental health impacts on Black people who live in communities where unarmed Black people have been killed by police.

“What we’re seeing is that we still have a long way to go. I remain very concerned about the impact on Black and brown communities. They recently detected a new strain, a variant that is more infectious than the original coronavirus.”

‘The silent workers’

LeNoir told Trice Edney Newswire that he remains alarmed and saddened by the length, breadth and devastation of COVID-19 on Black and brown communities. African Americans are the silent workers, the ones on the frontlines who have borne the brunt of the pandemic, he said.

“Americans seem very surprised that these communities are so much at-risk, but we know that anything major always attacks the African-American community,” said LeNoir, who served as the 114th president of the National Medical Association and has been a physician for 53 years. “Unfortunately, African Americans are the ones who work at the grocery store and out in public.”

“There’s nothing genetic about it. We do tend to be sicker and this country has never dealt with that. The bigger issue is that these people have had to work in the worse environments.