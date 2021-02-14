Attorney pushes back on proposed third-degree murder count in Floyd case

ADVERTISEMENT

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors shouldn’t be allowed to reinstate third-degree murder charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, nor should expert witnesses be allowed to liken George Floyd’s death to the crucifixion of Christ, Chauvin’s attorney argued Monday in court filings.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson filed several motions Monday proposing a number of protocols at trial, ranging from blocking prosecutors and their witnesses from calling Floyd a “victim” to allowing testimony about his opiate addiction.

Most significantly, Nelson pushed back against a motion filed by prosecutors Thursday to reinstate one count of third-degree murder against Chauvin. Prosecutors sought the reinstatement based on a Minnesota Court of Appeals ruling last week that upheld, in a 2-1 decision, a third-degree murder conviction against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Chauvin is scheduled to stand trial March 8 on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May in south Minneapolis. A count of third-degree murder also had been charged against Chauvin but was dismissed in October by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill.

Legal precedent

Nelson argued that the third-degree murder charge could not be reinstated because the Court of Appeals’ ruling in Noor’s case has not yet become legal precedent, due to a window of time that allows Noor’s attorneys to challenge the decision.

“The state has deliberately turned a blind eye to actual binding precedent which clearly establishes that Noor is not, in fact, precedential,” Nelson wrote. He added that the state’s “reliance on Noor is misplaced, or, at best, premature. Its motions to reinstate or amend the complaint must, therefore, be denied.”

Noor’s attorney, Thomas Plunkett, has said he will petition the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the Court of Appeals’ decision.

Trial for colleagues

According to Nelson’s memorandum, rulings by the Court of Appeals are not final until 30 days have passed after the opinions are issued, and then only if the defendant does not petition the state Supreme Court to review the matter. Such a petition would delay the decision from being finalized.

If no one petitions the Supreme Court, the Noor decision would become precedent March 3. If the high court is petitioned, the Court of Appeals’ decision would not become precedent until May 2, Nelson wrote.

The Supreme Court does not have to review every matter brought before it.

Chauvin’s three former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to be tried together in one trial Aug. 23. They are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

All four former officers, who were fired, are out on bond.