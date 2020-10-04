A first: Collins to produce Super Bowl halftime show

ADVERTISEMENT

BY LAURA ZORNOSA

Finally, Jesse Collins is getting the spotlight he’s worked so hard for.

From the Grammy Awards to the BET Awards to CBS’ “John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero” special, Collins — alongside his Jesse Collins Entertainment production company — has seemingly produced it all.

Now the Emmy nominee is set to become the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show’s first Black executive producer.

“It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said. “I am grateful to Jay-Z, Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

‘Innovative, creative’

Last August, Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, signed a deal to consult on the show — specifically, live music entertainment and Inspire Change, the NFL’s activism campaign. (Inspire Change focuses on education and economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform.)

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He’s a true artist,” Jay-Z said. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

Controversial past

In the past, the relationship between Jay-Z and the NFL has raised some questions — and some eyebrows. Critics of the partnership pointed to the fact that the NFL has still not signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The rapper had previously shown vocal support for the quarterback’s protest, which left some fans questioning why he would ink a deal with the NFL.

Despite past controversies, Collins signing onto the show marks a historic turning point, both for the league and for the producer.

In the past, Collins has helped shape stories about the Black experience in America (both scripted and unscripted), including “The Bobby Brown Story” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

As yet, no artists have been signed for the halftime show during the game set for Feb.7 in Tampa.