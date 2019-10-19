You could get paid $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies

JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

A review company is looking for the “biggest, baddest Disney fan out there’’ to watch 30 movies in 30 days. Above, Disney fans watch a fireworks display over Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

BY RICHARD TRIBOU

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – An online review company is looking to stoke up excitement about Disney’s new streaming service debuting next month by recruiting someone to watch 30 Disney movies or shows in 30 days while earning $1,000.

Such a tough job.

The company is reviews.org which looks at tech products and online services such as the new Disney+ streaming service set to offer content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and National Geographic for $6.99 a month.

Those interested have to be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. You also need “to prove you’re the biggest, baddest Disney fan out there.”

That means making a video reviewing your favorite Disney film.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Those interested can fill out the reviews.org form at its website.