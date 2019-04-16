‘Wobble’ for a record on April 27 in Orlando

“Wobble” is the second single by rapper V.I.C. from his debut album “Beast.’’

In recognition of National Minority Health Month in April, the City of Orlando and Simply Healthcare Plans is hosting a “Wobble’’ event on April 27 to raise awareness for diabetes, heart health and obesity.



The event will take place at Tinker Field in Orlando.

At the event, there will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people doing the “Wobble’’ dance at one time. At least 2,500 people are needed to break the record.



There will be health screenings, fitness activities, healthy food trucks, vendors, raffle prizes, entertainment and a mobile food pantry after the event.



Registration is at 8 a.m. with the record attempt at 10 a.m.



For more information, call 407-872-1333 or send an email to info@hebninutrition.org.

