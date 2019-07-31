Williamson’s Democratic debate performance does not disappoint the internet

JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks while Rep. Tim Ryan (D- Ohio) listens during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Tuesday.

BY TRACY BROWN

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

Marianne Williamson had a lot to live up to after her performance at the first set of Democratic debates left a distinct impression in June. She did not disappoint.

This time, viewers were ready for the best-selling self-help author who left many intrigued yet puzzled with her promise to harness the power of love to defeat Trump.

During the Democratic debate in Detroit on Tuesday, Williamson embraced her position as a Washington outsider by pointing out everything she saw as “wrong about American politics.”

Though her moments were brief, Williamson was more than just a meme-worthy figure when she directly called out systemic racism and injustices faced by communities of color when addressing the Flint, Mich., water crisis.

According to Williamson, “Flint is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“This is part of the dark underbelly of American society,” she said. “If you think any of this wonkiness (on stage) is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days. We need to say it like it is. It’s more than just Flint. It’s all over this country.”

‘KNOCKOUT APPLAUSE LINES’

At least some of social media rallied behind Williamson for her frankness about racism as well as the support she expressed for reparations for African Americans.

Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) tweeted: “Marianne Williamson has had 3 or 4 knockout applause lines tonight, in striking contrast with the four white republican guys I can’t tell apart”

Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) tweeted: “If your answers on racism weren’t as good as those given by Marianne Williamson, you should not be in this race. Period.#DemDebate”

That said, plenty of people were tweeting in anticipation of Williamson even before she was asked any questions from the moderators and many were ready to make fun.

The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) tweeted: “BREAKING: Marianne Williamson will be debating tonight in the form of a snow owl”

Williamson’s critics were quick to point out their thoughts about the spiritual guru outside of her debate performance.

Erin Biba (@erinbiba) tweeted: “When everyone starts to wonder why there’s a growing movement against medicine and medical science in this country I guess I’ll have to remind you all of this moment when you thought it was cool to say Marianne Williamson made some good points.”