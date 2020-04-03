What to do now to ensure your next vacation is your best ever

BY CATHARINE HAMM

LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

The world is your oyster, but at the moment, there’s no lustrous pearl inside. Until travel returns, spend your time planning the best vacation ever. Here are 10 things you can do.

Figure out who is going. Whether the family, you and your siblings or some other collection of folks, check whether there are dates that won’t work. If you’re going solo, congratulate yourself and skip to Step 2.

Set a goal. Gather your group — even if virtually — and figure out what each of you wants from your respite. It’s critical to find out who wants to lounge undisturbed on the beach for a week and who wants to do the equivalent of study abroad. If this doesn’t go well, maybe some folks should go one way and some another.

Choose your destination. A beach vacation may sound simple, but California has more than 400 public beaches. Which one of the thousands will work for you? A learning trip can be any place you choose; what’s a favorite and what are the risks?

Decide how much you want to spend. Start saving. How much can you set aside? You don’t want to rely on credit cards. A vacation savings account is one of the most important girders in this construction.

Begin expense calculations. If you’re driving, figure your mileage, miles per gallon and the cost of gas. Go to AAA Gas Prices. Flying? Start perusing airfares. Lodging, meals and incidentals? See the federal government’s per diems for international travel and U.S. travel in the Lower 48 and in Alaska, Hawaii and the territories.

Add up hidden costs. Do you need insurance? If you need to board a pet, pay someone to bring in your mail and check on the house, park at the airport or a cab or ride-share, figure in those costs. Unless you’re tent camping or staying with family, calculate tips, and don’t forget the housekeeper. Figure in transportation at your destination.