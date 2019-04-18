WELLS FARGO TO THE RESCUE, PART 2

A 2002 study calculates the cost to the Daytona Beach area if Wells Fargo’s foreclosure lawsuit shuts Bethune-Cookman University down.

Bethune-Cookman University’s economic impact on the Daytona Beach area lags behind only Daytona International Speedway and Bike Week activities.

DAYTONA BEACH – A 2002 economic study unearthed by Florida Courier researchers indicates that Bethune-Cookman College (now University) has contributed a minimum economic impact of more than $4 billion to the Daytona Beach area’s local economy over the past 16 years.

Titled “Economic Impact Study of Bethune-Cookman College on the Daytona Beach Area,” the study was written by principal investigator/project manager Dr. Mark Soskin, then an associate professor of economics at the Universal of Central Florida (UCF), and Dr. Bradley Braun, then associate dean of UCF’s College of Business.

Braun also developed the financial models which determined B-CC’s financial impact on Daytona Beach and its immediate surrounding areas – but excluding much of West Volusia County.

Credible and experienced

Both Soskin and Braun had “a long track record in surveying, measuring, and analyzing the economic impact of widely-divergent players in the Central Florida economy,” they wrote at the time.

“Over the past two decades, we have been hired to determine the impact of the University of Central Florida; Daytona Racing, Spring Break, Bike Week, and BCR (Black College Reunion) special events; the convention industry; Port Canaveral and the cruise Industry; Florida theme parks; NASA operations; The Citrus Bowl; and the Orlando Magic.

“We are also well-versed in all the essential research-project tools required: input-output impact modeling, scientific polling and survey design, regional economic development analysis, and project management,” they state.

The study was commissioned by former B-CC president Dr. Oswald P. Bronson some 17 years ago. As best can be determined, it was not updated by the next three successive presidents: Dr. Trudie Kibbe Reed; Dr. Edison Jackson; or Interim President Hubert Grimes.

Key findings about B-CC

 In 2002, the institution’s total annual financial impact was estimated to be approximately $251 million and more than 5,100 full-time jobs. This is the sum of the direct impact of $114 million and 2,170 jobs, plus “multiplier effects” calculated by the authors that ripple through the local economy.

 B-CU students spent $46.2 million annually in the Daytona Beach area (after medical insurance co-payments were factored in). The source of their spending money was “new money” from outside the region, mostly from financial aid, scholarships, loans and support from family members. These dollars are spread broadly across the local economy, but new car purchases, doctor/dental, and rental/leasing were the top three spending categories.

 B-CC’s impact is enormous because most of its students and funding sources are from outside the Daytona Beach area. “Economic impact can occur only if outside spending enters the local economy,” the study advises. “Thus, large local retailers and service providers often have little economic impact…(i)f B-CC did not exist or were located in a different region, the local economy would lose this spending and the multiplier ripple effects these expenditures initiate.”

The multiplier effect, according to the study, “is set in motion every time a college employee, supplier, or hotelier receives income generated by the college’s presence in the community. Each in turn spends much of that added income for goods and services locally, creating further rounds of income gains and job creation for the Daytona Beach area economy.”

 The study determined that B-CU’s vendor purchases put $17 million directly into the local economy in 2002, mostly in food & catering, miscellaneous retail, and medical and health services.

 In 2002, the households of full-time B-CC staff spent $10 million annually in the local area. Full-time faculty jobs were responsible for another $4.3 million in spending, and household spending by college administrators added another $2.4 million to B-CC employees’ pool of direct expenditures in the Daytona Beach area.

Visitor economics

 Friends and relatives of B-CC students and employees spent more than 100,000 visitor-days in the Daytona Beach area. About three-fifths of this total (approximately 64,000 visitor-days) was by parents, relatives, and friends of students; another one-quarter (26,000 days) by visitors to staff; and about 14 percent by visitors to faculty (11,000 days) and administrators (4,000 days).

 B-CC visitors spent an average of about $140 per day while in Daytona Beach. The total local expenditures amounted to $14.9 million per year “and the 410 full-time equivalent jobs in the Daytona Beach area owe their existence to B-CC visitors as well,” the study reports. With a visitor multiplier the authors calculated, the economic impact of B-CC visitors rises to $24.5 million per year and 940 full-time equivalent jobs.

 Visitors to B-CC do not fit the pattern of “‘feast-and-famine’ binge tourism from special events or even the seasonal volatility of vacation and daytripper visits,” according to the study. “Instead, B-CC attracts visitors throughout the academic year…visitors for events like Commencement arrive when Daytona Beach tourism businesses would otherwise confront hotel vacancies and low visitation,” helping to “smooth out” the area’s tourism demands.

Thus, “the existence of B-CC near the prime tourism areas creates significant benefits to owners and employees at hotels, eateries, and shops without placing additional cost burdens on the local government.”

Jobs and taxes

 As a consequence of planned on-campus construction projects planned between the year 2001 and 2005, B-CC was estimated to have made an annual injection of $11.6 million and 103 full-time equivalent jobs each year from 2002 through at least 2006.

 The fiscal impact of B-CC on government revenues was $38 million in tax revenues, of which $12.8 million was state and local taxes. Sales tax revenues generated by B-CC were $5.2 million, which helps the state to fund education, prisons, highways, health care, and other public services.

 B-CC’s presence in the community elevated local business and property values, thus generating $3.6 million in additional county and municipal property tax revenues each year.

 B-CC is located in a “critical but blight-threatened area, especially following the abandonment by downtown auto dealers and major retailers,” according to the study. “The college’s location adjacent to a major city-designated redevelopment zone creates a critical economic boost both indirectly – as a major, high-status, outside-funded educational institution – and directly – with grants, construction, hi-tech, outreach efforts, and community partnerships.”

Thousands of service hours

 Well over a half-million hours (574,000) with a combined value of $5.7 million were volunteered annually in the community, according to the study’s direct survey evidence.

“Students donate 473,000 hours annually by tutoring and mentoring disadvantaged youth; working as unpaid interns in local business, schools, hospitality enterprises, and health care facilities; performing music, dance, and theatre before local religious and community groups; and helping the poor, disabled, sick, and elderly. Students volunteer both as individuals and as members of dozens of campus organizations, clubs, national honor societies, and fraternities and sororities,” the study disclosed.

“Faculty, administrators, and college staff contribute the other 101,000 hours to community service. Their volunteer efforts often involve service to church, civic, and charitable organizations in the area. Others perform ‘pro bono’ consulting and committee service to local governments and non-profits, making available to the community the benefits of their expertise and diverse perspectives.”

 In 2002, B-CC had a total impact several times that of the largest local manufacturers and almost half the impact of Daytona’s largest special event, Bike Week. B-CC’s impact exceeded the combined impact of Spring Break and now-defunct Black College Reunion, “and without the adverse effects on local residents and public services,” the study points out.

 Contrary to Daytona Beach’s special events, B-CC’s impact is year-round and high salaries keep more college-educated people in the county. “B-CC requires few government services and provides community volunteers instead of late-night neighborhood disturbances so common at party schools,” the study affirmed.

 B-CC’s substantial total impact is seldom recognized by the local community. One reason is that prior to 2002, “no contemporary study has been conducted to measure its enormous impact.”

High response rate

The study cost $21,500 and took five months to complete.

Originally, the contracted study design involved only spending, visitor, and community service surveys of 1,100 students, college faculty, staff and administrative personnel. It also estimated visitor spending by their friends and relatives, the value to the community of volunteer work, and annual college construction expenditures as an estimate of economic impact.

The result was “an unusually high response rate that improves the credibility of the findings and reflects the support for the college mission among staff and faculty,” the study argues.

“Overall, nearly 40 percent of staff and administrators returned their surveys and almost three-fourths of regular faculty responded! To put this in perspective, a similar survey for our impact study for UCF achieved only a 25 percent response rate from staff and less than one-third of faculty responded.”

The survey, purchases, and cost data were fed into a regional input-output financial model specific to East Volusia County to determine the total multiplier effects on the local economy.

More research necessary

Given what the authors called “special Town and Gown challenges,” it became necessary to include a random telephone survey of 400 residents and an additional e-mail survey of college employees and community leaders.

“These additional surveys captured critical information about how much the local residents know about the college and what types of community outreach they would most recommend or support,” the authors reported.

Local outreach requested

According to the study, a poll of local residents revealed broad support for B-CC to increase outreach efforts that:

 partner in redevelopment efforts and combat blight;

 offer programs and training that target local residents;

 encourage student mentoring of disadvantaged youth;

 offer use of B-CC facilities by community and civic groups;

 recruit more students from Volusia and Flagler Counties; and

 place interns locally and encourage grads to stay in area.

“A survey of area leaders confirms that B-CC can and should have a greater role in local civic and community affairs,” the study offered.

Poor local awareness

The poll findings should also help B-CC correct several major misconceptions among local residents that persist, regardless of race or distance from campus.

The poll discovered that a large percentage of residents substantially underestimate B-CC’s enrollment, employment, local purchases, percentage of women and non-local students, and even the age of the campus.

“Relatively few residents realize that the college is one of the largest employers in the county. This lack of knowledge about enrollment and employment, even within the African-American community, at least partly accounts for community under-appreciation of B-CC’s economic impact and its potential for effecting positive community change,” the report insisted.

“Lack of awareness of B-CC’s local economic impact is a primary reason for the college’s invisibility in city and community consciousness. Reversing that misperception is therefore of highest priority if Bethune-Cookman is to assume its rightful place as a major stakeholder and player in the city’s and region’s affairs and thereby be able to help shape its own destiny.”