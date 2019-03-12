Warwick releasing first new album in five years

Dionne Warwick’s album includes a new rendition of “What the World Needs Now.”

Legendary Grammy Award winner Dionne Warwick will release her first new album in five years on May 10.

Produced by son Damon Elliot, “She’s Back’’ will be released via his Kind Music and Entertainment One (eOne).

The lead-off single will be an updated version of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David classic, “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” which Warwick recorded during the 1960s.

In addition to 10 tracks of new songs as well of remakes of pop/soul gems, “She’s Back” will be packaged with a bonus disc of Warwick’s 1998 album, “Dionne Sings Dionne,” which features her greatest hits, remastered for this package.

“She’s Back” includes duets with Kenny Lattimore (“What Color Is Love”), Musiq Soulchild (“Am I Dreaming?”) as well as Bone, Thugs & Harmony’s Krayzie Bone (“Déjà Vu”).

Lifetime Achievement Award

“She’s Back” is Warwick’s 36th full-length studio recording, and her first dedicated R&B/soul album in 50 years, since the release of her 1969 Scepter LP, “Soulful,’’ which she co-produced in Memphis with the late Chips Moman (who manned the boards for her then-label mate, B.J. Thomas).

Warwick is one of several legends to be chosen to receive one of the Grammy Awards’ highest honors this year – the Lifetime Achievement Award. She joins music greats such as George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Billy Eckstine, Donny Hathaway, Julio Iglesias as well as Sam & Dave in this bestowed class.

The honorees were mentioned at last month’s Grammy Awards. A separate award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held the day after the release of “She’s Back,” on May 11 in Los Angeles.

Warwick also will begin a concert residency in Las Vegas on April 4.

