Virginia Beach pastor offers message of hope

Anthony Stephen embraces his 7-year-old daughter, Jiana Stephen, after a vigil at the Bridge Church Saturday evening on June 01.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sunday was a day of celebration at Lifehouse Virginia Beach Church.

All were aware that a gunman had killed 12 people Friday afternoon at the city’s Municipal Center before losing his own life in a gunfight with police. But as Pastor Brandon Shank kicked off his first of two services at Great Neck Middle School, he urged his congregation to remember the city’s true nature.

“We are not a city of darkness and evil,” he said to cheers and applause. “This city is not done making the news. God is running rampant around here.”

Congregants gathered Sunday morning at the school as usual, sipping coffee and saying quiet prayers as Christian rock played over speakers set up in the halls. Young boys and girls in polo shirts and sundresses played at their parents’ feet as the adults chatted and waited for the service to start.

What happened less than two days earlier was still on everyone’s minds, though.

From the school’s stage, Shank said he — like hundreds of other pastors across the state — found himself having to rework portions of his

weekly sermon in the wake of the “horrific tragedy.”

For the most part, however, Shank said he stayed true to his original premise: That perception is not reality.

Telling the story of Peter trying to walk on water only to sink when he looked at the waves crashing around him, Shank told his flock to trust in God and they can do — and overcome — anything.

LAUDS FIRST RESPONDERS

During the service, Shank repeatedly thanked the police officers and other first responders involved in Friday’s shooting.

“What they did saved more lives than were taken,” he said.

At the same time, however, he said they as Christians were also first responders in an ongoing fight against evil.

“We are the Navy SEALS of Christianity,” he said.

Shank steered clear of the gun control debate that rages after each mass shooting. He said it “has no place” in his services.

“I will never speak of that from this stage,” he said.

‘VB STRONG’

Instead, he told the congregants to stay true to God.

“The Bible tells us we struggle not against flesh and blood, but against the principalities of darkness,” he said. “The fight is not against the politics. It is against the evil that is trying to take over people.”

Recalling a vigil the church organized Saturday night, Shank said God knows they will be able to overcome what happened. Six families, he said, “surrendered to the Lord” during the vigil.

The celebratory message of perseverance struck a chord with many in attendance.

“We are greater than this tragedy,” said Erica Morrison of Norfolk. “We need to know that. We need to be that ‘city on the hill.’”

Kirsten Freeman of Virginia Beach said she still views the shooting as a “nightmare,” but she is determined to not let it define the city.

“We just have to come together,” she said. “VB Strong.”