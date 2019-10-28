Veterans Day deals around the country for military members

STEPHEN M. DOWELL/ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Visitors are shown at Legoland in Winter Haven on May 28.

BY MIA TAYLOR

TRAVELPULSE/TNS

With Veterans Day rapidly approaching, there’s no shortage of deals being announced by the travel industry to honor the nation’s military members.

From Legoland Florida Resort to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, some of the top travel brands have begun announcing discounts specifically for U.S. veterans and active military personnel. Here’s a rundown of the latest announcements and noteworthy deals:

LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT

The theme park will offer free admission between Nov. 1 and Nov. 25, 50% off tickets for up to six guests and 25% off overnight stays.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces,” the company said in a statement.

U.S. veterans will receive discounts on hotel stays this November. To save up to 25% on overnight stays, visit www.legoland.com/veterans-day.

In addition, on Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, each U.S. service member can receive a free American flag wristband and flyer (describing the discounts and events of the day) at the ticket windows. The wristband entitles the wearer to the following discounts that day:

10% discount on food, beverage and retail purchases at all locations including carts.

Receive a second 6×8 photo free with the purchase of a first photo.

Receive two plays of carnival-style games for the price of one, excluding prize-every-time games.

To receive free admission, U.S. veterans must present valid military ID or proof of veteran status at the theme park ticket windows on the day of their visit.

In addition, active-duty U.S. service members receive complimentary admission to Legoland Florida theme park and Legoland Water Park all year long.

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will honor military members and their families by offering increased savings and a 1 million points match this Veterans Day.

The world’s largest hotel franchising company, which has about 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries, has just revealed a host of new initiatives aimed at honoring active and retired military members and their families.

This includes a one-to-one match of all Wyndham Rewards point donations to its military nonprofit partners (up to 1 million points), along with increased savings of 15% to 20% off the Best Available Rate at participating hotels, plus 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points on upcoming stays through Dec. 6, 2019.

Available at participating hotels in the United States and Canada across the company’s portfolio of brands, including Super 8 by Wyndham and La Quinta by Wyndham — both of which always offer preferred parking for active and retired military members — the promotional offer and point match come on the heels of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts adding its newest charitable military partner: Hope For The Warriors, a four-star rated, 501(c)(3) organization that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families.

Other military nonprofit partners, all of whom will have point donations matched during the promotional period up to 170,000 points each, include Fisher House Foundation, Armed Services YMCA, Operation Homefront, Team Red White & Blue and Team Rubicon.

“We believe in honoring and saying thank you to the brave members of the armed forces and their families every day of the year, but this Veterans Day, we’re doing even more,” said Sheila Schottland, vice president of brand marketing at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“From matching points donated by members to our military nonprofit partners, to increasing already available discounts plus bonus points added on top, it’s one more way for us to give back and show our gratitude.”

MORE DISCOUNTS

Military.com has created a comprehensive list of some of the additional discounts being made available to military members and veterans this year.

Among the notable highlights is B&B’s for Vets, a program through which participating innkeepers offer a minimum of one room for one night totally free. Most participating innkeepers give the free rooms away on Nov. 10. However, Military.com notes that offers vary.

For those who happen to be in the Boston area over the holiday, Boston Duck Tours will provide veterans and active military free rides between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15. Military dependents ride for $10 per person.

In Cincinnati, the zoo will offer free admission to members of the military on Veterans Day. As part of the offer, military members can purchase up to six half-price admission tickets for immediate family, according to Military.com.

All active duty, former or retired military will also receive free admission to Mount Vernon, George Washington’s home in Virginia, on Nov. 11.

Another notable highlight, more than 100 national parks will be free to veterans on Nov. 11. For the full list of discounts being offered around the country visit Military.com.

One last notable discount to keep in mind, Amtrak is offering 10% off the lowest available rail fare on most trains, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

TravelPulse is a leading travel authority on the web, providing consumer travel news and insider tips and advice for an ever-changing travel world. Read more stories at travelpulse.com.