Usual suspects put blame on the president

As anxious as protest critics, including the media, are to denigrate and condemn those who disagree with some of the draconian tactics of the shutdown craze, they are even more ready to blame the president and not the Chinese government, for American deaths caused by the virus.

Hats off to U.S. Attorney General William “Bill” Barr for standing up for the rights of Americans against government overreach and siding with citizens suing local governments for stepping on their constitutional rights. Have you noticed that most of those opposed to reopening the country as soon as possible, criticizing shutdown/lockdown protesters, and accusing the president of being slow to respond to the COVID-19 virus don’t have to worry about where they will get their next dollar or meal?

It’s the usual suspects: Members of the “let’s take another recess” Congress

Several Democratic governors and big-city mayors, each with salary guarantees.

Trump-hating journalists like those we see daily at the White House coronavirus task force briefings, as well as many of their cable news network colleagues.

For them, the longer the country suffers, the worse it is for the president regardless of the impact on their fellow Americans and the nation. Irrespective of facts and progress, they want to blame the president for the pandemic, and not China.

They also are the first to attack Americans protesting shutdowns and lockdowns who only wish to go back to work.

Selfishness must stop

Michigan’s former Democratic governor and CNN contributor Jennifer Granholm said demonstrators protesting current Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictive stay-at-home orders were selfish.

“They were putting people at risk,” said Granholm. “That selfishness must stop.” And Granholm is not alone in attacking protesters.

CNN’s Don Lemon chimed, “You’re slapping the faces of the people . . . who put their lives on the line every day because you want a haircut, you want to go play golf . . . Who the hell do you think you are? Stay at home!” That wasn’t Lemon’s only rant.

Treatment for freedom?

A few days earlier, he said that the death of Black pastor Bishop Gerald Glenn in Virginia, who died of the virus, should be a “lesson” to people who are trying to gather in groups of 10 or more and “those trying to defy authorities.”

Bishop Glenn’s apparent sin to Lemon was telling his congregation that “God is larger than the dreaded virus.”

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar stated that she would like to ask Michigan protesters “ . . . if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that protests of stay-at-home orders that violate state social distancing rules organized through Facebook’s media were “harmful misinformation” and we take that down.”

State tactics

Which state social distancing rules?

Those saying that license plate numbers would be taken and people would be quarantined if they went to church Easter Sunday as Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered?

Or, as Judge Andrew P. Napolitano wrote on Newsmax, “questionable constitutionally imposing new standards of behavior that nullify liberty in the name of public safety?”

Granholm, Behar, Lemon, Zuckerberg, and others in the political and media elite who criticize protesters and their message should say what they really mean and call them “deplorables.” And how are these protestbashers putting the new deplorables in their place and stifling their rights?

Here are just some of their tactics: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urging New Yorkers to snitch on social distance violators.

Police in Elizabeth, N.J. using Chinese produced drones to enforce social distancing rules in places where patrol cars can’t easily reach, such as spaces between buildings and back yards.

San Clemente, California, officials pouring 37 tons of sand into a Skate Court after skateboarders ignored “no trespassing” signs.

Blame China

From their actions, it could be argued that if the current crop of Democratic congressional leaders and their media allies were around in 1941, they would have blamed President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the bombing of Pearl Harbor and not the Japanese.

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.