University of Denver dean named president of B-CU

BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite has been named the seventh president of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU). According to a statement released on Tuesday (April 23), Chrite will take office effective July 1.



He will be stepping down as dean at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business in June.



“The board chose Dr. Chrite as president of Bethune-Cookman University because his global experience in leadership, business, policy and academic transformation will serve as the foundation for setting a new course for our beloved college,” said retired Judge Belvin Perry, who chairs B-CU’s Board of Trustees.



“We look forward to working together to create a new and robust educational institution that preserves our history while taking us into the future,” Perry added.



Retired Judge Hubert Grimes has served as B-CU’s interim president since July 2017.



“I am tremendously honored to assume the presidency at Bethune-Cookman University, an academic institution with a storied history; great faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends; and a bright future,” Chrite stated.



“We face some serious challenges, but we have so much that’s outstanding in our community and traditions – and I have every confidence that together we will make exciting things happen. I am passionate about Bethune-Cookman and am thrilled to be a part of its community,” he added.



At the University of Denver, he has headed a faculty and staff of 220 serving more than 3,000 students.



“Dr. Brent Chrite served as dean with deep integrity and great intelligence,” said Gregg Kvistad, the provost who hired Chrite. “His visionary, collaborative leadership is respected by colleagues across the university. His most lasting legacy, however, may be his singular focus on academic excellence and inclusion. Bethune-Cookman University is extremely fortunate to have landed Dr. Chrite as its next president.”



Chrite is a native of Detroit. He and his wife, Phyllis, have three children and one grandchild.



He completed his undergraduate work at Michigan State University, earned an M.S. from the University of Missouri-Columbia and holds a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.



Chrite also has served as dean at Montclair State University in New Jersey, and has held leadership positions at the University of Arizona-Tucson and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

