Universal adds ‘Us’ to Halloween Horror Nights

GARY FRIEDMAN/LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

“Us” by filmmaker Jordan Peele will be a part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando in September.

BY DONALD WOOD

TRAVELPULSE/TNS

Horror fans looking for a new adventure this year at Halloween Horror Nights will be happy to learn that Universal Pictures’ “Us” is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort this September.

Themed after Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele’s blockbuster horror film, the Us mazes in Florida and California will feature the unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America.

Guests will discover the disorienting and the ominous uprising of “The Tethered,” giving horror fans the chance to live a nightmare where they quickly realize they are their own worst enemy.

“It’s very exciting to know that fans of ‘Us’ will get to experience firsthand the terror of being stalked and tormented by ‘The Tethered,’” Jordan Peele said in a statement.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition of mine to create a monster that would scare people on Halloween, so having ‘The Tethered’ join such esteemed company is a dream come true.”

Universal visitors start their journey in 1986 as Adelaide Wilson innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and meets her tethered doppelganger.

The story then shifts to present day as guests are thrust into the chaos of “The Tethered” uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 6 in Orlando and on Sept. 13 in Hollywood, California.