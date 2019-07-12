Trump makes more false claims about ‘thousands’ outside during Orlando rally

President Trump speaks during his re-election kickoff campaign rally at the Amway Center in Orlando on June 18.

BY STEVEN LEMONGELLO

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO — President Donald Trump again made incorrect claims about the size of crowds at his June 18 rally in Orlando, telling a group at the White House on Thursday that there were thousands “outside” the Amway Center event during his speech — despite video and photos showing only a few dozen people left outside during the actual event.

The remarks at Thursday’s “Social Media Summit” of conservative internet celebrities came two weeks after Trump had previously claimed that “literally tens of thousands of people” were outside the arena and couldn’t get inside his 2020 reelection campaign kickoff event.

The claims don’t line up with what was seen and recorded outside the building that night.

“We had sort of an opening rally in Orlando, Florida,” Trump told the summit, according to CNN reporter Daniel Dale. “We had 109,000, maybe more, wanting to come. We were doing as much as we could to keep people not from coming. We had a 21,000-seat stadium, and then with the basketball court, it held many more than that, it was packed. And we had a similar number outside.”

GONE BEFORE RALLY

While lines snaked around the block during the often rainy hours before the doors opened, by about an hour before the president’s speech began at 8:15 p.m. the lines were gone and people could easily walk into the event right up to the time the rally began, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

While Trump spoke, reporters and photographers observed only a few dozen people in the “45 Fest” holding area outside the arena to watch the speech on a large screen.

While Trump claimed the arena held “many more than” 21,000 because of the crowd being allowed onto the arena floor, the official turnstile count for the rally from the city of Orlando, the building’s owner, was 19,792.

A city spokesperson said 20,000 people was the limit of how many would have been allowed inside that day, the same number listed as the building’s capacity.

The president had contended there were 120,000 online ticket requests for the event, for which anyone could have visited the Trump campaign site to request two tickets.

OTHER INFLATIONS

Trump has received criticism for repeatedly inflating the size of his rallies and events.

In February, Trump told a crowd at the El Paso County Coliseum that his campaign got special permission from the fire department to let 10,000 inside 6,500-person capacity building, the El Paso Times reported.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman later told the Times the president was incorrect and only 6,500 were allowed inside the arena.

In October, Trump told a rally in Houston that 50,000 people were watching the event outside the Toyota Center, Newsweek reported, but Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later said only 3,000 were outside.