Trump drags Sharpton into attacks on Baltimore, Cummings

Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings, the House Reform and Oversight Committee Chairman, is a central figure in the almost daily battle with President Donald Trump over access to documents and officials’ testimony.

BALTIMORE – President Donald Trump Monday morning continued to tweet about Baltimore and U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, while taking new aim at Rev. Al Sharpton.

Trump sparked a sharp reaction over the weekend from many Baltimore residents and political figures when he tweeted Saturday that the city was a “rat and rodent-infested mess.”

The comments were aimed at Cummings, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s border and immigration policies and leads a committee investigating Trump’s and his family’s actions.

Trump’s detractors flooded Twitter to support the city and Cummings. The president took to Twitter again Sunday morning to continue his criticism.

On Monday around 6:30 a.m., the president began tweeting insults at Rev. Al Sharpton, who announced he was planning to hold a news conference in Baltimore to address Trump’s remarks.

Trump tweeted: “I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

Trump then doubled down on criticisms of Cummings’ leadership in Baltimore.

Cummings represents Maryland’s 7th district, which includes portions of Baltimore City and extends into Baltimore and Howard counties.

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation,” Trump said in the tweet. “25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull … Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan planned to address the so called tweetstorm and its fallout, his spokesman, Michael Ricci, said. Ricci said Hogan is disappointed elected officials have been resorting to attacks rather than seeking common ground.

