Tornado warning forces mom-to-be into laundry room for delivery

RYAN MICHALESKO/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS/TNS

Derrick, left, and Mech Metiege hold their newborn Sekani, who was born during Sunday’s tornado, at The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett, Texas, on Monday.

BY CHARLES SCUDDER

THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS/TNS

ROWLETT, Texas – The midwives were just getting ready for the first big push when the severe weather alerts lit up their phones.

Lyndee Cleveland was in the back of the room, watching the weather updates as the storm moved closer to The Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett. She’s a student midwife there, and was assisting fellow student Jordyn Zmolik and owner Kasie McElhaney with what was supposed to be a routine birth.

Quietly, McElhaney asked Cleveland what was going on outside.

“There’s a tornado warning,” she said as calmly as possible. “I think we should move to the laundry room.”

The laundry room. The only room in the home-turned-birthing center that hadn’t been redone in soothing tones with comfy pillows and chairs. Plain white walls. Hot air from the dryer.

Quietly, the midwives began exchanging nervous eye contact. Mom-to-be Mech Metiege didn’t notice.

Then, the power went out.

Metiege, a Garland resident, wanted a natural birth, away from a hospital, for her first baby. She’s afraid of needles and knew going to the hospital wasn’t going to work out.

A SOOTHING PLACE

She researched online and found The Bump Birthing Center through Facebook. McElhaney’s business felt like a family, Metiege said. She felt so much love from her very first visit that she knew it was the spot for her.

The birthing room had a big wicker bed with fluffy blue sheets, and a big tub just a few steps away for a natural water birth. Metiege was excited about the tub, and dad-to-be Derrick Metiege even brought swim clothes to get in the water with her.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Metiege went into labor and arrived at the birthing center. She got into the big bed, and the midwives filled the tub for when it was time to push.

She hadn’t looked at the forecast. She didn’t know storms were on the way.

As the contractions intensified, she was focused on the full tub. She was excited to get in the water and deliver her baby.

The midwives helped keep her calm, even when the power went out. Candles provided the only light.

It was too late to call an ambulance, McElhaney said. They didn’t want Metiege giving birth in the moving vehicle, and they’d already heard sirens going off to other calls. Would paramedics even get there in time?

McElhaney told Zmolik and Cleveland to get the laundry room set up as best they could.

They put down towels. They brought in medical supplies they’d need. Big bowls. Lots of candles.

TORNADO GOT CLOSER

When it was time to start pushing, as the tornado was getting closer, McElhaney helped Metiege up out of bed. Metiege thought it was time to get in the tub.

“Just two minutes,” she said. “Two minutes couldn’t hurt.”

“Yes, it could,” Cleveland said. She knew the tornado was approaching, fast.

Seven people, including two other mothers, crammed into the brick-lined laundry room. Four more relatives waited outside, ready to step in if things got too bad.

Metiege lay down on the floor and began to push. Derrick Metiege stood over her, smiling as the tornado passed just a mile away.

They didn’t hear the freight train noise often used to describe the sound of a tornado, Zmolik said.

“It sounded like a screaming mom,” she said. “We didn’t hear anything other than that.”

The baby girl was born about a half-hour after everyone took shelter. They waited until the storm passed, another 45 minutes or so, before leaving the laundry room.

NO WEATHER-RELATED NAME

She is 8 pounds, 8 ounces. She opens her eyes to peek out, and yawns big baby yawns as dad Derrick, grinning, pulls a little pink hat over her head. She’s calm, her new parents say, and hasn’t cried much.

Now, Metiege laughs about the strange birth. She said she’s glad the midwives helped keep her calm, even with everything swirling outside.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done,” Metiege said.

“You did all the work,” Zmolik told her.

After the storm passed, McElhaney posted a photo of mom and baby in the laundry room on Facebook. The post went viral, and with the internet fame came in stacks of ideas for baby names.

Dorothy. Stormy. Rainey.

But Metiege had already chosen a name: Sekani. The new parents say it means joy.