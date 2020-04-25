TIME TO REOPEN?

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor believes the state can keep fighting COVID-19, reopen businesses and get people back to work.

COMPILED BY FLORIDA COURIER STAFF

As of the Florida Courier’s Wednesday night deadline, the state’s death toll from COVID-19 was at 927 deaths with the 1,000-mark expected by the weekend. The Florida Department of Health was reporting 28,576 Florida cases.

Long-term care facilities accounted for 2,333 of the cases and 248 deaths.

As the state moved toward the 1,000-death toll milestone, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new task force was holding a series of sessions on how to reopen businesses and get people back to work.

DeSantis was supposed to receive a list of recommendations from the task force on Friday, which had its first meeting on Monday.

No ‘draconian orders’

“We have flattened the curve,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “People have done a great job and I think we understand that you can do both, you can continue to fight COVID-19, but also get people back to work and have society function again.’’

He added, “I never did draconian orders here like you see in some of these other states where a dad would get arrested or get cited for taking his daughter to the park. That doesn’t work,” stated. “We’ve never done that. We’ve been very, I think, reasonable with the people of Florida and they’ve responded.’’

More specifics urged

Some public health experts have warned about lifting social distancing restrictions until new infections have slowed or stopped. And a new poll shows that most residents aren’t keen about the state opening up too fast either.

From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening, 60 people in the state had died of the coronavirus. The most to die in one day from the virus was on April 14 with 72 deaths.

DeSantis hasn’t laid out a timeline for when Florida will reopen.

On Wednesday, task force members said they wanted more specifics about what hair salons, restaurants and other small businesses must do to reopen.

During a conference call Wednesday of the executive committee of the Re-Open Florida Task Force, Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, was focusing on small business owners.

Small business concerns

“We’ve heard a great deal from a large number of very large corporations, who have within them great resources to do things that small companies cannot do,” he said.

“I think what small businesses are looking for in the very short term is the understanding of, ‘Can I open my barbershop if people are x amount of feet apart, if the people that are working within the barbershop are wearing certain protective gear, and if only so many people can be in the unit.’”

He added, “Universal and Disney World and everyone else, God bless them, they’re a major part of the economy, they’re going to work it out. But what the very small business owner is looking for is, ‘Just tell me what I’ve got to do to open my doors.’”

Big corporations galore

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a member of the executive committee, said while most of the rules should be general, additional specifics are needed about businesses such as hair cutting, where workers have direct contact with customers.

DeSantis has issued an executive order primarily directing people to stay home until April 30. But businesses that have been forced to close have not received an outline about how they can reopen.

The task force set up by DeSantis includes plenty of elected officials, leaders of lobbying groups, and heads of large organization including Disney World, Universal Orlando, Publix, Florida Power & Light, AT&T, Tampa General, Raymond James Financial Services and Lockheed Martin.

‘A path forward’

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, DeSantis said he wants medical professionals to talk with state licensing boards for different occupations, such as cosmetology and barbers, to discuss ways to reduce contact between employees and customers to prevent spread of the virus.

“I think there’s a path forward for a lot of this stuff, but you got to be smart about it and you have to do it intelligently,” DeSantis said.

Poll: It’s too soon

In a poll released this week, a majority of Florida voters said DeSantis should have responded sooner to the coronavirus pandemic and are not ready for the state’s stay-at-home order to be lifted, according to a new poll by Quinnipiac University.

DeSantis maintains a positive overall approval rating, but 61% of voters polled say the governor, who resisted calls for weeks to impose a stay-at-home order, could have responded sooner to the outbreak. Thirty-four percent say he responded quickly enough.

“Ron DeSantis’ approval is solid, but a large majority of people think he acted too slowly,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

In no hurry

DeSantis’ general handling of the crisis received approval from half of voters polled, with 50% approving and 41% disapproving. Republicans gave DeSantis high marks across the board, while Democrats did not.

The poll also showed that Floridians are in no hurry to end social distancing, at least until public health experts say the state is safe enough to reopen, with 72% of voters saying that Florida should not loosen social distancing rules before the end of April.

Nearly three-quarters of voters say Florida’s economy should not reopen until public health officials say it’s safe, compared to 17% who say it should reopen even if public health officials warn against it.

“Floridians are not in any hurry at all to break down social engagement,” Malloy said. “They want public health officials to guide them.”

Reports by the News Service of Florida and Tribune News Service were included in this story.