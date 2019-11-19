Three who eulogized Cummings now running for his seat

AMY DAVIS/BALTIMORE SUN/TNS

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, widow of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, announced on Tuesday that she is running for his seat in the Seventh District.

BY LUKE BROADWATER

THE BALTIMORE SUN/TNS

BALTIMORE – Less than a month ago, Rep. Elijah Cummings’ wife, friend and staffer took the stage during his funeral at New Psalmist Baptist Church to eulogize the venerated congressman they each loved and respected.

Former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume said his friend “defied the limits of others’ expectations.”

Harry Spikes said his boss taught him a “true leader shares leadership.”

And, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings said her husband was both a public servant and “man of the people.”

Now, all three are running against each other for his open seat.

Wife ‘ready for it’

Rockeymoore Cummings, 48, a public policy consultant who resigned Monday night as chairwoman of Maryland’s Democratic Party, kicked off her campaign Tuesday, telling supporters crammed into her Madison Park rowhouse that she wanted to spark an “inclusion revolution” in the country.

“This race is going to be a sprint to the finish,” she said to applause. “This is going to get down and dirty, probably, but I want you to know I’m ready for it.”

Rockeymoore Cummings entered the race among the front-runners in an increasingly crowded field.

At his campaign announcement last week, Mfume said he talked with Rockeymoore Cummings before deciding to try to regain the seat he held before Cummings.

“I’m really not trying to cram her or jam her in any way,” he said. “She needs time to deal with her soul and her loss. … I know this has been tough for all of us.”

Didn’t discuss it

But Rockeymoore Cummings said Tuesday the candidates had not discussed the campaign.

“Less than 36 hours after my husband passed, he and (political strategist) Larry Gibson asked for a meeting through my pastor,” Rockeymoore Cummings said. “We scheduled a meeting. It didn’t happen. I did text him and I didn’t get a response.”

As for Spikes, Rockeymoore Cummings said: “I told him I was running. But he did not tell me he was running.”

Spikes did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

More candidates

Other Democrats in the 7th District field include state Delegate Talmadge Branch, who has announced a run. State Sen. Jill P. Carter is set to make a “special announcement” next week.

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has said she is considering running.

Ten Democrats and three Republicans have filed to run in the special primary. Five candidates have filed to run in the regular GOP primary, along with nine Democrats.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she isn’t bothered that so many people are running for the seat her husband held.

“This is democracy,” she said. “This is up to the people of the 7th District.”

Resigned party seat

Cummings, who had cancer, died Oct. 17 after serving more than two decades in Congress. He left a record of fighting for the needy and battling the administration of Republican President Donald Trump.

Rockeymoore Cummings, the founder of the Washington consulting business Global Policy Solutions LLC and a 2018 candidate for governor, said her husband told her months before he died he would like for her to succeed him.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she resigned Monday as chair of the state Democratic Party to avoid any appearance of favoritism.

State Sen. Cory V. McCray, the party’s vice chairman, rose to become interim chairman. He praised Rockeymoore Cummings’ tenure at the state party, which he said “culminated in several Democratic wins last week in competitive municipal races across Wicomico, Kent, and Harford counties.”

“I am confident that the party will demonstrate stability and continuity of service in the weeks ahead, as we build for the 2020 elections by fundraising and organizing around the state, and lift up the General Assembly’s legislative priorities as we prepare to enter the 2020 legislative session,” said McCray, of East Baltimore, in a statement.