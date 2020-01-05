Thoughts at large on Florida issues

Keep an eye on what’s going on in Sarasota, Florida.

A lawsuit filed in federal court in Tampa accuses Sarasota County of violating the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by shifting the boundaries of County Commissioner Mike Moran’s District 1.

County officials conspired to change commission districts to limit the election of African Americans, like my friend, Fredd Atkins, who was expected to win a commission government seat before the satanic move that favored Whites that seek to win elections in Sarasota.

Wealthy Floridian Hugh Culverhouse Jr., an investor in hedge funds, oil and gas, is putting his name and money behind the lawsuit. Blacks in Sarasota should fight for their voting rights. Culverhouse and The Gantt Report will join the political battlefield with them.

Attention to GAGUT

The Gantt Report is asking Florida’s and the nation’s media organizations to call attention to legal efforts by the family of the late scholar and Professor Gabriel Audu Oyibo, who discovered God Almighty’s Grand Unified Theorum (GAGUT).

GAGUT has been ranked as the greatest mathematics work of all time. The Oyibo family has accused a hospital of medical malpractice after a severe case of gout affecting Usman Oyibo was misdiagnosed and labeled as a “mysterious, unknown disease.’’

The family is accusing health care providers of misconduct, medical malpractice and deliberately allowing Usman Oyibo “to suffer unnecessarily from Gout in order to die”. Contact Ronald Kruegger at kruegger100@gmail. com for more information.

Impeachment battle

There’s no pressing need for America’s African American voters to get caught up in the political battle to remove the president from office.

Donald Trump has already been impeached but many U.S. senators have been willing participants in widespread jury tampering in the proposed so-called Senate trial.

Trump has raised money and Russians have contributed money to senators that are willing to sell their votes and support to the highest bidders.

I don’t blame the Speaker of the House for refusing to do anything to allow the president and his Senate puppets violate their oaths, discredit the Constitution and make a mockery of American Democracy.

No devil is above the law!

