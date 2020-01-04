The Black opinion on Trump’s impeachment

Where is the rage from the Black community on the impeachment of President Donald Trump?

The Black community in 2019 appears to be invisible and lethargic when it comes to politics, and as a collaborative force no one seems to care.

When the Black community is analyzed, there is an award show every month. Many of the Black stars are spending money and weeks getting the right gown or tuxedo, and the perfect hairstyle for the big night.

There is the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Award Luncheon, 2019 ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, 2019 American Black Film Festival, and the 2019 ASCAP Women behind the Music.

In every Black organization, in each of the major cities across the country there are major Black award events and dinners where the tickets are $100.00 to $300.00. There are excellent speakers, fantastic singers, and there are three and four-course meals.

But in all the hoopla, crying and praying, politics and a Black Agenda appear to be left out of the picture.

Unbothered

As Democrats around the country protest and raise their voices to impeach and remove President Trump, the Congressional Black Caucus and other Black Caucuses’ are silent. Representatives such as Rep. Maxine Waters, and the late Rep. Elijah Cumming have been in the forefront of the impeachment inquiry.

But the collective Black voice around the country has preferred to stay in the background with no major position and agenda.

Many of the Black grassroots, youth, stars, and Black churches are asking the question why we should care.

The Grio reporter Sophia Nelson stated first we have to care because we are citizens of this great Republic, and secondly, the removal of President Trump from office means the installment of Vice President, Mike Pence.

Vice President Pence’s track record as governor with Blacks and people of color has been focused on voter suppressions and a state police raid on a registration program aimed at signing up Black voters.

What’s at stake

In the Senate, it will take 67 senators to remove President Trump from office, and from the very beginning of the impeachment proceedings, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been in lockstep with the White House.

The president and Republicans have put together a smear campaign and attacked loyal public servants, and high-ranking State Department diplomats.

“Senators like Graham have attacked and demeaned the FBI, calling them ‘scum’ and worse. All of this is only feeding the ‘gaslighting’ that Republicans pundits routinely engage in on national TV and that includes Attorney General William Barr. It’s dangerous,” said Nelson.

Blacks can put their heads in the sand, and say that the impeachment is too complicated, and we don’t like politics. But there is a constitutional crisis in America, I can tell all Blacks and people of color that our very democracy is at stake.

President Trump must be held accountable and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi strategically needs Black support around the country.

Sidelines no more

Speaker Pelosi is fighting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell by not handing over the Articles of Impeachment until there is a fair trial there. Trump has turned American politics into a den of corruption and thieves, and the Republican Party is blind and complicit with breaking the law.

President Trump is nasty, mean, petty, and vindictive, and Blacks and people of color must speak with one voice, and be engaged.

Blacks can no longer sit on the sidelines, but we must be educated and take a political position. We need to get the youth and community-engaged.

Our message must collaborate and partner with other ally organizations and leaders, authentic, attention-grabbing, specific, and packaged for Blacks and people of color.

It is time for the Black voice to ring out loud and clear, saying we support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and we will fight with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party.

There is power in the Black community across the country, and we must be engaged and unified.

Roger Caldwell, a community activist, author, journalist, radio host and CEO of On Point Media Group, lives in Orlando. Contact him at jet38@bellsouth.net.