Tampa law school honors students in leadership roles

Ayana Clark is shown with Daniel W. Matthews, associate dean of WMU-Cooley Tampa Bay campus.

On March 20, Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School (WMU-Cooley) students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement, professionalism and leadership roles with various student organizations during the law school’s Tampa Bay campus Honors Convocation.

Students Ayana Clark, Brittney Lainez, Lashawn McQueen and Tyler Shortsleeves were presented with the Leadership Achievement Award.



The award acknowledges students who have consistently, comprehensively and effectively provided leadership in a variety of capacities.

Ayana Clark

Clark, from New Jersey, graduated from the University of South Florida. While at WMU-Cooley, she has served on the executive board, national team competitor, vice chief and member of Moot Court. Clark was also a member of Phi Delta Phi and mock trial, treasurer and member of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity, senator of Student Bar Association and volunteer with Cooley Volunteer Corps.



In addition, Clark was the recipient of the Alumni Distinguished Student Award, which is presented to a student who has led by example and has shown outstanding dedication to the student body.



Brittney Lainez

Lainez, who hails from Belle Glade, is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University.



During her years at WMU-Cooley, she has served as president and marketing director of Help Save the Next Girl, a Graduation Marshal, a volunteer with Cooley Volunteer Corps and in public relations with Hispanic Organization of Legal Advocates.

Lashawn McQueen

McQueen, from New York, graduated from the University of South Florida.



She has served as a member of Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity and Black Law Students Association, parliamentarian of Phi Alpha Delta, public relations and member of Mock Trial, resource editor of Law Journal and as a graduation marshal while at WMU-Cooley.

Tyler Shortsleeves

Shortsleeves, originally from Zephyrhills, graduated from Keiser University.



At WMU-Cooley, he has served as president of Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Organization, senator of Student Bar Association, community service chairman and member of Phi Delta Phi, secretary and member of Mock Trial and volunteer with Cooley Volunteer Corps.

