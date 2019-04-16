Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival set for April 20

Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival
Lil Natty & Thunda are scheduled to perform at the festival.

The 14th annual Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival Festival is Saturday, April 20, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It’s scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Each spring, the Tampa Caribbean Festival Inc. welcomes visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world.

Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits, crafts, top-name entertainment and vendors, a street parade, a Jouvert morning experience, a Steelpan Jamboree, as well as high-stepping masquerade bands.

Performers this year will include Nadia Batson, Lil Natty & Thunda, J’Nelle, and the Island Rebel Band.

More information: www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com

