Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival set for April 20

Lil Natty & Thunda are scheduled to perform at the festival.

The 14th annual Tampa Bay Caribbean Carnival Festival is Saturday, April 20, at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It’s scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Each spring, the Tampa Caribbean Festival Inc. welcomes visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world.



Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits, crafts, top-name entertainment and vendors, a street parade, a Jouvert morning experience, a Steelpan Jamboree, as well as high-stepping masquerade bands.



Performers this year will include Nadia Batson, Lil Natty & Thunda, J’Nelle, and the Island Rebel Band.



More information: www.tampabaycaribbeancarnival.com

