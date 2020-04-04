Tallahassee native shines in Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’

ADVERTISEMENT

KJ Smith discusses her journey and character she plays in new BET show

BY ALEXIA MCKAY

FLORIDA COUREIR

About 10 years ago, Khaneshia “KJ’’ Smith was an aspiring hungry actress with hopes of being the next Tisha Martin-Campbell.

Today, the Tallahassee native is secure in her own brand and is fast becoming a household name.

She is one of the leading stars in Tyler Perry’s “Sistas.’’ The new television series follows four single, professional Black women as they juggle “adulting,’’ their love lives, careers and friendships.

Smith plays Andrea “Andi’’ Barnes, the lawyer and businesswoman of the group.

“I’m the voice of reasons, “ she says. “I am single but in love, with a person and I’m really just trying to balance out my life and what that looks like and what I want it to look it.”

FAMU grad

Smith, who attended Florida A&M University (FAMU), says Andi reflects parts of her real-life because like her character, she is very career-oriented and has great female relationships.

“What I think I learned on my journey with Andi is that sometimes a strong friend needs help too,’’ she relates.

“I love [Tyler Perry] so much; he has changed my whole life,” KJ tells RoyalTee. “He put our name in the world. He’s responsible for putting so many people on.”

You can watch “Sistas’’ on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on BET.

This story originally appeared in RoyalTee Magazine. Alexia McKay, an editorial assistant for the Florida Courier, also is the publisher and editor-in-chief of RoyalTee Magazine (royalteemagazine.com), a quarterly publication for millennial minority entrepreneurs and influencers.