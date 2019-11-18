SURVEY SAYS: IMPEACH

Poll of Blacks and Hispanics indicate ‘a tough road ahead’ for Trump

Blacks cheer for President Trump during an event on Nov. 8 in Atlanta. Despite the jubilance at that Black Voices for Trump rollout, 85 percent of African Americans want to see him impeached.

BY RICHARD PRINCE

Eighty-five percent of African Americans say President Trump should be impeached, the highest of any ethnic group, according to the latest NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll.

Fifty-seven percent of Hispanics feel the same way, the poll shows.

However, only 41 percent of Whites do, according to the survey, meaning that the common conclusion that the country is evenly divided on the impeachment issue is possible only because of the intense anti-Trump feeling among people of color.

“A year out from the 2020 election, we don’t have 2020 vision, but the general dynamics of the race are coming into focus: a sitting president below 50 percent, who receives credit on the economy, speaks his mind for better or worse, but who most Americans do not trust and who is facing an impeachment inquiry that a majority of Americans support,” a summary of the poll said.

“Taken together, these suggest a tough road ahead for Donald Trump.”

Contradicting numbers

Jeff Horwitt, a senior vice president at Hart Research and Associates, which conducted the survey for the two news organizations, told Journal-isms that the sample sizes for Asian Americans and Native Americans were too small to be valid.

He gave the racial breakdown as follows: Impeach/Not impeach

White – 41 percent/54 percent

African American – 85 percent/9 percent

Hispanic – 57 percent/40 percent

“The raw number of interviews among all adults are 117 African Americans and 99 Hispanics,” Horwitt stated.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 27 to 30, among 900 adults of all races, with additional interviews to get to 414 interviews among Democratic primary voters, the survey takers said.

Trump: Blacks ‘happy’

The results for Blacks and Latinos clearly contradict Trump’s frequent boasts that people of color support him.

Trump made a typical claim in July when he insulted the majority-Black city of Baltimore.

“What I’ve done for African Americans, no president, I would say, has done. Now, I’ll say this: They are so happy, because I get the calls,” he told reporters as he left for a speech in Virginia that was boycotted by Black state lawmakers, as Daniel Dale reported July 30 for CNN.

“They are so happy at what I’ve been able to do in Baltimore and other Democratic-run, corrupt cities.”

‘Happy as hell’

Trump continued, “The African American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy at what a president has done. Not only the lowest unemployment in history for African Americans, not only opportunity zones for, really, the biggest beneficiary the inner city, and not only criminal justice reform.”

“But they’re so happy that I pointed out the corrupt politics of Baltimore. It’s filthy dirty. It’s so horrible. And they are happy as hell.”

At a rally in New Mexico in September, Trump claimed, “We are working night and day to deliver a future of limitless opportunities for our nation’s Hispanic-American citizens,” Trump claimed doing a New Mexico rally in September.

On to Hispanics

“Nobody loves the Hispanics more. We love our Hispanics, get out and vote,” Bess Levin reported Sept. 17 for Vanity Fair.

“At the center of America’s drug crisis, this is where the Hispanics know it better than anybody. People said, ‘Oh, the Hispanics won’t like a wall.’ I said, ‘I think they are going to love it,” Trump said.

“You know why? Because you understand it better than other people, but at the whole center of this crisis is the drugs that are pouring in, and you understand that when other people don’t understand it.”

