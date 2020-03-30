Stuck-at-home Americans get robbed less often, but fight more

BY EDVARD PETTERSSON,

NOAH BUHAYAR, MICHELLE KASKE

AND MALLIKA MITRA

BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS

With more than two-thirds of the U.S. population ordered to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s tougher for burglars to find an empty house to rob. But the cooped-up residents seem more likely to fight each other.

That’s what crime statistics show in major U.S. cities where residents are spending almost all their time inside.

In Los Angeles, property crime was down 18% in the four weeks that ended March 21 from the previous four weeks. Calls for police services in Chicago have declined 30% for the month and crime in New York City fell almost 25% in the week ended March 22, compared with the week before.

“You know, you’ve never seen Fifth Avenue so open,” New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week. “You never see crosstown streets so open. We saw an immediate drop in most categories, I would say, of crime.”

The rapidly spreading infections from the coronavirus, with New York City as now the epicenter, have most Americans hunkering down. About 217 million people in at least 23 states, 17 cities and one territory were being urged to stay home as of Friday.

In Los Angeles, the number of burglaries and theft from motor vehicles, the most prevalent crime in the car-loving city, was down 24%. In areas such as Hollywood, car break-ins fell more than 40%, according to police. Burglaries dropped almost 20% in New York and rapes were down by more than half; there was one murder, compared with eight in the earlier week.

The changes in violent crime were less pronounced in other cities.

In Chicago, there’s been a significant reduction in vehicle and pedestrian stops by police, Charlie Beck, the city’s interim police superintendent, said at a press conference Tuesday.