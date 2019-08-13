State lawmaker targets White supremacy

Rep. Anna Eskamani

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

A House Democrat filed a proposal Tuesday seeking legislative condemnation of White nationalism and White supremacy.

Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, filed the proposed resolution (HR 51) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts in January. The proposal points to a nationwide increase in hate crimes in recent years and cites incidents such as the shooting this month at an El Paso, Texas, shopping center that killed 22 people.

Under the resolution, the Florida House would say that “White nationalism and White supremacy are rejected and condemned as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of Florida and the United States.”