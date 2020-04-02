Sports psychologist offers advice on life without sports

Dr. Andrew Yellen, 72, is in his 36th year as a Granada Hills-based sports psychologist after spending 10 years as football coach at Van Nuys Grant from 1974-84.

At a time when sports competitions have been halted at all levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing policies are in place, the stress level is rising in many families. If anybody is in position to offer advice, it’s Yellen, who took time in a Zoom call from his office to answer some questions.

Q: In this month of social distancing, closed schools and no sports competitions, what are your recommendations for teenage athletes and stressed-out parents to cope?

A: “Parents have to understand they’re not going to swoop in and tell their kids what to do. The athletes are going to push back. You have to give them some space. They have to understand it’s not their responsibility to be on their kids every moment of every day. Should there be a schedule? Yes. Any disruptions or difficulties in family dynamics get exacerbated. The families that didn’t have trouble before tend to run smoothly and the family that had problems before, oh boy.”

Q: For parents worried about their children, is there a recommendation to find a new distraction other than sports?

A: “You have to have more than just one interest. It doesn’t make any difference what it is. It is an opportunity to either continue with some novel task they started or start something new. Who the heck knows how long we’re going to be together? What could you learn in 20, 30 hours? Play the guitar, play the piano. People are making funny movies. People have dressed up dogs. You have to get through this with some degree of humor.”

Q: Usually sports is what we turn to when we want to be distracted in a positive way. Is there anything to which you can compare this sports suspension?