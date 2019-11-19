SpaceX launches 60 more satellites into orbit

BY CHABELI HERRERA

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

ORLANDO – SpaceX hit several major milestones with a launch of its next cluster of Starlink Internet satellites on Monday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s launch complex 40.

The launch, the heaviest yet for SpaceX, lifted off at 9:56 a.m.

The company re-flew a fairing — the clam-like composite nose of the rocket that holds the satellites — for the first time, making it the first company to reach that point in rocket reusability.

SpaceX decided not to try to catch the two halves of the fairing this time, however. The company said it was concerned about “stress to the ships and high seas” that may impact the attempt.

First 60 in May

The mission itself carried about 60 of the company’s Starlink satellites into orbit, part of what could one day be a constellation of thousands of spacecraft in lowEarth orbit meant to provide worldwide Internet.

The launch ended a quiet period for the Space Coast, coming three months after the region’s last ground-based liftoff.

Monday’s launch was SpaceX’s second for Starlink. The company sent the first 60 Starlink satellites into space in late May.

The federal government has approved SpaceX for about 12,000 satellites for Starlink. SpaceX said it will need about 24 launches of 60 satellites each to reach coverage of the “populated world.”

‘A ways to go’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has called Starlink “one of the hardest engineering projects” he’s ever seen.

Musk sent a tweet last month “through space via Starlink satellite,” showcasing the satellites’ capabilities.

“We still have a ways to go from tweets to 4K cat videos,” said Starlink satellite engineer Lauren Lyons on Monday, “but we are on our way.”