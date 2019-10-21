Southwest making changes to Rapid Rewards program

HAYNE PALMOUR IV/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS

Southwest has announced that its Rapid Rewards points no longer will expire.

BY PATRICK CLARKE

TRAVELPULSE/TNS

Southwest Airlines has announced some good and bad changes to its Rapid Rewards program.

Members will be happy to learn that their hard-earned points will no longer expire. Previously, Southwest Rapid Rewards points expired after 24 months of inactivity.

However, the low-cost carrier is increasing requirements for its Companion Pass, which allows members to bring a guest with them on paid and award flights for only the cost of taxes and fees.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, earning a Companion Pass will require collecting 125,000 qualifying points or flying 100 segments. Currently, earning a Companion Pass only requires earning 110,000 qualifying points or flying 100 segments.

Southwest’s shift to keep points alive longer follows United Airlines’ recent decision to eliminate points expiration.

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue also have no expiration policies, leaving American Airlines and Alaska Airlines in the minority of carriers with such rules.

TravelPulse is a leading travel authority on the web, providing consumer travel news and insider tips and advice for an ever-changing travel world. Read more stories at travelpulse.com.