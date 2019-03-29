South Florida mayor to run for president

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam

BY DAVID SMILEY

MIAMI HERALD/TNS



MIAMI – South Florida Mayor Wayne Messam announced that he’s running for president on Thursday (March 28) by releasing what may be the most meta-campaign video of the young 2020 presidential cycle.



Messam, the 44-year-old mayor of Miramar, dropped a two-minute biographical video intended to introduce the former Florida State Seminole wide receiver to the country.



It begins with a wide-angle shot of Messam — an avid runner who grew up the son of a contract sugar cane cutter in a rural Lake Okeechobee town — running on a road along a cane field.



“The promise of America belongs to all of us,” Messam says. “That’s why I’m going to be running for president.”



Produced by Seven Knots — the firm that cut astronaut Mark Kelly’s Arizona U.S. Senate launch announcement — the video lays out Messam’s back-story as a small-business owner and the suburban mayor of a southwest Broward city of about 140,000.



It hits his main campaign messages: that “Washington is broken,” and that Messam’s first-generation Jamaican-American story is the epitome of the “American Dream.”



Messam, who after months of consideration announced the formation of an exploratory committee two weeks ago, released the video ahead of a formal campaign announcement Saturday at Florida Memorial University. He’s entering with long odds into a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls.

