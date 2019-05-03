South Florida lawmaker home from hospital

State Rep. Sherwin Jones

NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

State Rep. Sherwin Jones, D-West Park, was on bed rest Wednesday night after he was rushed to a hospital earlier in the day.



Jones’ office said in a news release that he was released from the hospital after receiving a diagnosis of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, a condition that causes dizziness.



Jones issued a statement saying he was “deeply disappointed” he missed a vote Wednesday on a controversial school-safety bill that would allow arming teachers.



At the end of a floor session, House Minority Leader Kianna McGhee, D-Miami, announced that Jones had gone to the hospital but was home and doing well.



“Get well, She,” House Speaker Jose Olive, R-Miami Lakes, responded. “Get back here. We’ve got a budget to vote on.”

