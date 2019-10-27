Softball questions dominate Democratic debate

After watching last week’s Democratic debate, there should be no doubt as to why the Democratic National Committee (DNC) did not want Fox News Channel to host one of the debates — they wanted softball questions from friendly moderators.

From what I have seen in these debates, they made the right call, few if any tough questions and follow-up demands from moderators.

Front runner Elizabeth Warren is a good example.

Although she was called to task by former Vice President Joe Biden for her vague health care plans. And by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg alleging she did not trust Americans to decide whether they wanted to keep their private health insurance.

And by California senator, Kamala Harris (D) for not agreeing that Twitter should ban President Trump and Minnesota senator, Amy Klobuchar (D), who called her health care a “pipe dream,” no one really laid a glove on her.

The New York Times moderator tried, without success, to make her commit on whether her proposal would lead to a tax increase for middle-class Americans.

Free passes

As I wrote in this space, she is getting a pass on her false claim of being a Native American — no moderator raised the issue.

Her campaign-trail claim of being fired because she was pregnant during her first teaching job was debunked when it was discovered that her teaching contract for a second year was approved.

Finally, her story about being chased around the office of a senior male colleague as a young female law professor was debunked. As Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said of Warren’s story: “One problem with that story, the man she accused of chasing her was a polio victim. He couldn’t chase anybody.”

Dodged questions

During last week’s debate, Harris raised the abortion issue again saying that in all of these debates and discussions on health care, “it’s outrageous” that there has been barely a word on “women’s access to health care.”

She added that “women will die — poor women, women of color will die — because these Republican legislatures are telling women what to do with our bodies.”

Harris makes a good point — but for a different reason!

Questions not asked

Moderators should have asked each candidate if they supported full-term — eighth- or ninth-month month — abortions?

If they supported Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s position of allowing a child surviving a late-term abortion to die, infanticide?

Other questions that were not asked this week and should be in the next debate are:

Do you support reparations for descendants of slaves?

Do you support abolishing the Electoral College?

Do you support changing the composition of the U.S. Supreme Court?

Do you support abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)?

Do you support providing free health care to illegal immigrants?

Do you agree with Senator Warren that our criminal justice system is “racist…front to back.”

Do you support Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” to address climate change?

At the conclusion of last week’s debate, moderator Anderson Cooper referred to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sitting beside former President George W. Bush at a football game.

He asked the candidates if they had a friendship that would “surprise us” and the impact it had on them and their beliefs.

What a softball!

Clarence V. McKee is a government, political and media relations consultant and president of McKee Communications, Inc., as well as a Newsmax.com contributor. This article originally appeared on Newsmax.com.