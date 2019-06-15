SHOT FOR AN APOLOGY

Florida is still ‘The Gunshine State.’ Here’s news on a mistaken road rage incident and some relevant political happenings this week.

DOUG PHILLIPS/SUN SENTINEL/TNS

Two men killed each other in an apparent road rage incident in South Florida.

COMPILED FROM WIRE REPORTS

DAVIE – Keith Byrne was trying to do the right thing.

After the Marine Corps veteran accidentally cut off another car, he was ready to apologize at the next light.

Before he could, a passenger got out of the cut-off car and shot him square in the chest.

Returned fire

The mortally wounded Byrne, 41, was also prepared to fight back. With his own gun, he fired two shots at 22-year-old Andre Sinclair, and Sinclair died of his injuries at the hospital two days later. Byrne died on scene.

Sinclair had been a passenger in the car his girlfriend was driving. Their toddler was in the backseat.

The whole incident was something that Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone called ultimately “pointless and silly.” In a news conference Wednesday, the sergeant went through what had happened on June 7 at the corner of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street just south of Interstate 595.

‘My bad’

Byrne had been on the phone with a friend at the time.

The friend “heard his friend Keith say, ‘My bad,’ in making an attempt to apologize,” Leone said. “At that time over the phone he heard the gunshots and Mr. Byrne said, ‘I think I’ve been shot,’ started slurring his speech, and then the phone call was disconnected.”

According to police, Sinclair got out of his girlfriend’s blue BMW displaying his gun and was heading for Byrne, who was still inside his air-conditioning work truck.

‘Permitted’ shootings

Sinclair shot Byrne once in the chest. Byrne shot Sinclair several times, police said.

Both Byrne and Sinclair held concealed carry permits.

“Mr. Byrne was acting in selfdefense when he ultimately fired back at Mr. Sinclair,” Leone said.

He added that if Sinclair had survived, “we would have identified him as the primary aggressor, and he would have ultimately been charged with murder.”

Police say that Sinclair’s girlfriend had been pleading with her boyfriend to stay in the car when they stopped at the light. Neither she nor their daughter were harmed in the shooting.

DeSantis reviews budget

TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to sign a state budget and issue vetoes next week, with the spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year expected to arrive on his desk today.

Appearing Tuesday at a bill signing event in The Villages, DeSantis said he and his staff have completed a “first glance” at the line items in the $91.1 billion, 448-page document for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The governor has line-item veto power.

“Some of them (budget items) obviously just don’t pass muster with me, so they’re not going to make it,” DeSantis said. “There’s others that definitely pass muster, so they will.”

Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, intends to formally send the budget (SB 2500) to DeSantis this morning, Katie Betta, Galvano’s spokeswoman, said in an email Tuesday.

Once the budget lands on his desk, DeSantis will have 15 days to act.

Why spend it?

DeSantis said he’s still reaching out to lawmakers to get their justification for projects that made it into the budget.

“We’re in the middle of that process,” DeSantis said. “I hope that we’ll have everything signed sometime next week.”

When the budget was approved by the Legislature on May 4, DeSantis said he planned to put his line-item veto power to use.

Since then, DeSantis has repeatedly praised lawmakers for exceeding by $55 million his $625 million request for Everglades restoration funding and for separate water projects.

Last Friday, he said he intended to approve a new aircraft to fight wildfires. The budget includes $4.98 million for the Florida Forestry Service to make such a purchase. Otherwise, DeSantis has mostly kept his budget plans within his office.

Major items

The budget includes highprofile spending issues such as a $242-per-student increase in school funding; more than $220 million to help areas of the Panhandle hit last year by Hurricane Michael; and $10.2 billion in general-revenue funding for health care and other social service programs, with much of that state money drawing federal matching funds.

The spending plan includes $3.4 billion in reserves, but DeSantis has indicated he would like to see a larger amount. Vetoes of spending could boost the reserves.

Cuts eyed

The business-backed nonprofit Florida TaxWatch has recommended DeSantis cut 109 projects from the budget worth a combined $133 million. The group contends the projects, derided as “turkeys,” failed to be properly vetted before the Legislature completed the budget.

Dominated by transportation projects, the TaxWatch turkey list includes: $13.3 million sought by Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, to widen County Road 491 in Citrus County; $1 million to restore Centennial Park in Fort Myers; $4.75 million for the Deputy William J. Gentry, Jr. Regional Public Safety Training Center in Highlands County; and $8 million for a workforce housing multi-family apartment complex in Jacksonville’s urban core.

As of Tuesday afternoon, DeSantis had received 126 of the 194 bills approved by the Legislature during this year’s session. He’s signed 118 and vetoed two, according to a tally on the Senate website.

While the number of bills passed was smaller than in some past legislative sessions, DeSantis called the session “productive.”

Gillum raises cash

TALLAHASSEE – Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s political committee, Forward Florida, which is playing a key role in Gillum’s voter-registration drive, received nearly $370,000 in May, according to a campaign finance report filed Monday.

Most of the contributions came in small-dollar amounts, ranging from $3 to $50. But big donors also dropped checks in May, including $100,000 from Stephen Silberstein, who is tied to an organization whose goal is to reform the Electoral College to choose the president through popular vote.

Inquiry underway

The finance report does not give a clear indication about whether a recent federal subpoena inquiring into Gillum’s political committee and campaign have impacted fundraising.

Over the weekend, Gillum said he does not underestimate the inquiry being a distraction but that his committee has been able to raise money with no problem, including $250,000 after the subpoena came to light.

Collecting and spending

While money flowed in, the committee also spent nearly $85,000 in May. A large part of that money went to travel expenses, which are needed for Gillum to raise money, according to a spokesperson for the political committee.

A breakdown of the committee’s expenses also show $25,000 was spent on legal expenses. Another $38,000 was spent on consulting and research services tied to the voter registration drive, which has a goal of registering and re-engaging 1 million new Democratic voters in Florida.

Gillum, a former Tallahassee mayor, narrowly lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to DeSantis.

Wayne K. Roustan and Laurel Weibezahn of the Sun Sentinel / TNS and Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida contributed to this report.