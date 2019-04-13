SeaWorld Orlando becoming more autism-friendly, company says

BY GABRIELLE RUSSON

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

Joining its sister parks, SeaWorld Orlando is now a certified autism center, a move that’s meant to make the theme park more accessible to people with disabilities, the company said last week.

SeaWorld’s new certification follows behind Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove, the company’s other two parks in Orlando that also recently said they were more autism friendly.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first family of Orlando theme parks to achieve these certifications,” said Mark Pauls, SeaWorld Orlando park president, in a news release.

Quiet rooms

Now, the park will share information on its website and in a special guide that breaks down the rides, rating them by the five senses, to give parents a heads-up.

SeaWorld Orlando will offer two quiet rooms for families who need a break from what can be a loud and chaotic park. One quiet room is at the front of the park near Guest Services and the other is in Sesame Street land.

Employees will also be undergoing training to help connect better with visitors who have autism.

More resources, tools

“As families start planning their summer travel, the resources and tools that our parks now offer can provide peace of mind for families with members that have autism and other special needs,” Pauls said.

“Our parks and staff are now equipped to offer families inclusive activities, helping to ensure meaningful experiences for everyone.”

The park’s certification is through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, which works with organizations in the tourism, hospitality and other industries to become certified in autism and special needs.

