Rona, I’m about tired of you

First, let me start by apologizing for 2019, 2018, 2017, and I’ll even throw a little bit of 2016 in there. My complaints about you and the world at that time were mediocre and, therefore, null and void.

I’m not sure if someone stole some bones from an ancient Indian burial ground or we’re finally getting those biblical apocalyptic deuces, but 2020 has been a rough year so far and the coronavirus (COVID-19) takes the whole check.

Everyday life disrupted

Who would’ve thought a virus that originated out of China could disrupt every basic function in our lives? The phrase “staying in my bubble” has taken on a new lifesaving meaning. Simple gestures we didn’t think much of like hugging, opening a door, pumping gas or even takeout can now mean life or death.

Suddenly, Lysol wipes and toilet paper are a rare commodity. And hand sanitizers may be more valuable than my VHS edition of “The Lion King” right now.

Don’t Blame Millenials

For my generation, the millennials, I cannot speak for all of us, but the majority have been pretty obedient about the stay-at-home orders.

That’s why it irks my nerves when baby boomers and Generation Xers want to blame us for the spread of the coronavirus or “rona,’’ as Black Twitter has come to call it. It’s the Generation Zers you should be agitated with, not us!

Watching the news, we get just as aggravated as anyone else when we see crowded beaches of people still wanting to live their best life, despite the warning from government officials to stay away.

We’re Staying In

Meanwhile, most of my peer millennials are in the 30s club or savoring our last two or three years before we get there.

We haven’t had a real spring break in at least 10 years, when we were actually college students. And unless we have lots of PTO (paid time of), we’re not going to spend it on a local beach. We’re using it to put stamps in our passports. Personally, my travel bug is gone until 2021 at the latest.

Most of us still have jobs that allow us to work from home or we work for ourselves. We are pretty much drinking our liquor cabinet dry and binge-watching every Netflix series because most of us got rid of cable. Daily afternoon naps are trending.

Minding Our Own Business

We’re trying not to eat all our quarantine snacks and partially gave up on our summer body goals and are now aiming for fall with the help of YouTube home workout videos.

And at night, we’re catching exclusive concerts from our favorite artists and virtual DJ parties on Instagram and Facebook Live, that our credit card limits would otherwise never allow for us to attend in person.

We’re practicing self-care and minding our own business. We’re too preoccupied mapping out the next step in our life that will not only bring a bigger paycheck to live in an economy we cannot afford but will also create generational wealth, so our families and children’s children can still eat long after we’re gone.

Surviving the Storm

My own parents’ health is in jeopardy every time they walk out the door. And although senior citizens are more at risk, let’s also remember the young are dying as well.

Rona, I’m tired of you. On the flip side, I am challenging myself and you to be optimistic about this situation. Cherish this moment as a time to reset, refocus and reprioritize your life. I’m a true believer of masterplans, seasons and storms.

And right now, we are all going through a hurricane together. But what will be the testimony is how we endure it and come out on the other end once the clouds are clear. After all, we still have a lot of 2020 left. The forecast can change at any time.

Alexia McKay is the publisher and editor-in-chief of RoyalTee Magazine, a quarterly publication for millennial minority entrepreneurs and influencers. The Florida A&M University graduate also is an editorial assistant for the Florida Courier. Find more of her content at royalteemagazine.com.