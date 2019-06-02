Robinson’s daughter carries on legacy of breaking barriers

AL BELLO/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

Rachel Robinson, widow of Baseball player Jackie Robinson, and his daughter Sharon Robinson stands next to a Jackie Robinson mural before the New York Mets play their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on April 15 in New York City.

BY DOM AMORE

HARTFORD COURANT/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. – To speak with Sharon Robinson is to make a connection with history, baseball and beyond, and with the courage and commitment it takes to make it.

She sees much around her that is troubling, that would have troubled her father, Jackie, but she also sees encouraging signs.

“I’m most encouraged by children lifting their voices,” Robinson said. “As we’ve seen from Stoneman Douglas and other instances of young people reaching out and saying, ‘I’m going to do something’ about a crisis or a social injustice or inequality, raising money for major storms, whatever the issue is. I really feel encouraged when young people realize they have a voice and are willing to use it to make a difference.”

Robinson, 69, and her amazing mother, Rachel, who is approaching her 97th birthday, carry on the work of Jackie Robinson, who shattered baseball’s racial barrier in 1947 and remained an important voice in the civil rights movement until his death in 1972.

‘Incredible force’

Near the end of his playing career, Jackie and Rachel built a home in Stamford and became part of the community’s fabric, hosting jazz concerts on their property during the 1960s.

Today, Rachel has a home in eastern Connecticut, though the Robinsons spend much of their time in Florida. “She’s still an incredible force and a joy to have in our lives,” Sharon said.

Sharon Robinson changed careers 24 years ago, from teaching and nursing to baseball, becoming educational consultant to MLB, where she manages “Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life,” a baseball-themed character and education curriculum, and serves as vice chair of the not-for-profit Jackie Robinson Foundation, founded by her mother, which provides mentoring and scholarships among its educational programs.

“My father certainly believed in legacy,” Sharon said, “and taught us, as a family we should be mission-driven and have purpose in work that we love.”

June 4 honor

For her far-reaching work, Sharon will receive the Saint Clare Award from the Franciscan Life Center at its 34th annual banquet at the Aqua Turf in Southington on June 4.

“I’m thrilled to be honored by the Franciscan Life Center,” Sharon Robinson said, “because it’s based in Connecticut and it has had significant impact in a community where I grew up, so that means quite a bit, means a lot to me to be honored in my own home state.”

Robinson remains active on many fronts, for there is much left to be done along the trail her father helped to blaze in the 1940s and ’50s.

“My biggest concern is the retrenchment in racism in this country,” she said, “the belief that one type of American is superior to other types of residents of this country. The world is in extreme conditions right now, the rejection of people that are desperate, and treatment of them once they arrive in this country, is very painful to me.

“We have issues of race, of extreme poverty; we have so much healing that has to happen in this world. I’m hoping the majority voice will be one of shared humanity and respect.”

Drop in numbers

In baseball, the participation of African Americans has declined in recent decades, as has overall participation in the game among youth, but Sharon Robinson sees the game’s climate as inclusive.

“The most encouraging thing about Major League Baseball today is that it is a global game,” she said, “that we’re struggling for inclusion in the rest of the world. Baseball has been inclusive with players from around the world as well as working to maintain a presence of American players, both White and African American.

“Our numbers have dropped dramatically with the African-American population, but with our efforts in elevating youth baseball (in urban areas), we are seeing at least a stop-gap there so we are not losing numbers. We will gain some, even if we don’t reach the peak period from the past.

“I also respect that our youth baseball academies across the country focus not just on the game, on being a player, but also are exposing kids to a variety of careers within major league baseball and supporting them in their educational advance. It’s not just self-serving, that we’re trying to move youth up the ranks on our playing field, but looking at them holistically.”

Author, teacher

Robinson, who has taught at several universities, including Yale, has been a prolific author of fiction and nonfiction, books for children as well as adults.

Her latest, to be released in September, is “Child of the Dream (A memoir of 1963),” which chronicles her experiences in that seminal year in the civil rights movement.

“It was the year I turned 13, so there is adolescent or pre-adolescent angst,” Sharon said, “mixed in with coming of age and understanding of race and the role race was playing in America, the Civil Rights movement, and our family moving into the civil rights movement — as a family.

“In the past, it had been my dad going out and us hearing about it when he came back. We had our first jazz concerts that year. My family marched as a family in Washington, D.C., in the March on Washington, so it was a pivotal year for the movement, and for a family and for me in beginning to find my voice and feeling I have a right to a voice.”

Museum coming

She and her mother are heavily involved in the final details for Jackie Robinson Museum in lower Manhattan, set to open in December.

Sharon believes her father, who would have turned 100 this year, would be surprised, and proud, of the relevance his life and work still carries in 2019 — he was often surprised by the receptions he received in his lifetime. And he would applaud when modern athletes speak out on social issues.

“We’re lucky in this generation,” Sharon said. “There are many of the type of athletes my dad would admire, the type who works hard at the craft and is talented, but more importantly understands that they can have a voice in social change in this country. That’s how he used his celebrity and I think he would respect players that have done that.

“I don’t want to start naming people, but that’s the kind of person — who shows some leadership on and off the field, who has a character that we can respect and is both a good teammate and a concerned citizen.