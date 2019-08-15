Reparations emerge as issue among presidential candidates

JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES/TNS

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks while Rep. Tim Ryan (D- Ohio) listens during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on July 30.

BY DANIELA ALTIMARI

THE HARTFORD COURANT/TNS

HARTFORD, Conn. – When University of Connecticut professor Thomas Craemer first began researching reparations for slavery, most mainstream White politicians weren’t talking about the issue.

Now, more than a dozen years later, the idea that African Americans should receive restitution for the grievous legacy of enslavement and racial discrimination is sparking a political debate that is helping to shape the 2020 presidential race.

“I’m surprised by this myself,” said Craemer, an expert on racial bias and a professor of public policy at the University of Connecticut in Hartford.

At the most recent Democratic presidential debate in July, several candidates expressed support for legislation, currently pending in Congress, that would create a commission to study restitution, including financial compensation, for the descendants of slaves.

WILLIAMSON’S PROPOSAL

Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual leader, went further, and has proposed creating a “reparations commission” that would disperse $200 billion to $500 billion over the next 10 years “to promote education, infrastructure, and projects dedicated to Black communities.”

Williamson said it was “morally incumbent upon us to do in order to heal this ugly wound.”

“When it comes to paying reparations for slavery, on an emotional, psychological and spiritual level, we cannot afford not to,” Williamson said. “Until we do, this cycle of violence that began in the 1600s and continues to this day will continue to haunt our psyche.”

LONGTIME DISCUSSION

Talk of reparations has been part of the national discourse since slavery was outlawed in the U.S. in 1865.

Former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, a Democrat from Michigan, first introduced a bill back in 1989 that would establish a commission to examine the impact of slavery and racial discrimination and recommend remedies.

The discussion moved into the mainstream after author Ta-Nehisi Coates published an essay titled “The Case for Reparations” in The Atlantic in 2014.

In June, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held a hearing on a bill sponsored by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, that would establish a panel to study reparations, just Conyers first proposed 30 years ago.

Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who is running for president, introduced a companion measure in the Senate. His campaign has emphasized efforts to address the legacy of slavery, including the racial wealth gap and other inequities.

EXAMINING HISTORIC TIES

Several other presidential candidates, including former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, support the idea of studying whether to provide direct restitution to the ancestors of enslaved Americans.

Some private universities, such as Yale, have examined their historic ties to slavery. And earlier this year, students at Georgetown University voted to create a fund to help descendants of 272 enslaved people once owned by the school.

Craemer said President Donald Trump’s racist tweets have added new urgency to the conversation.

“Why is this coming up now?” Craemer asked. “It may be due to the climate that Trump has created with his explicit racist statements … and now that racial issues have come to the fore, we are seeing more explicit demands from African Americans.”

Cash reparations are unpopular with the public: A recent Gallup poll found that 67% of Americans oppose a monetary payout to the descendants of slaves.

The proposal has more support among Democrats: Half of those who identify with the party support cash compensation. Among African Americans, support for a monetary payout rises to 73%.

COMPENSATION CONCERNS

Critics of reparations say it would be difficult to determine who should receive compensation.

“No one currently alive was responsible for that and I don’t think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in June. “First of all, it’d be pretty hard to figure out who to compensate. We’ve had waves of immigrants as well come to the country and experience dramatic discrimination of one kind or another so no, I don’t think reparations are a good idea.”

Craemer said those details can be worked out. He worked as a pro bono consultant for about 200 direct descendants of Isaac Hawkins, one of the enslaved individuals sold by Georgetown to pay the school’s debts.

“The issue of who is eligible is a political issue,” Craemer said. “The U.S. government kept excellent records, so it can be done.”

Craemer is German and he cited the compensation plan for victims of the Holocaust that was worked out by the German government.