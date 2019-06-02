Random thoughts of a free Black mind, v. 334

Dems and impeachment – What’s the risk of the Democratic House impeaching King Don, and the Senate Republicans refusing to convict him? We get four more years of the King.

Well, if the Dems don’t impeach, we’ll probably get four more years of him anyway.

Why? There’s no fight in them. An example:

Many of the current presidential candidates refused to take 90 minutes of FREE TV time worth MILLIONS of dollars to do town hall meetings on Fox News and make their case in front of GOP voters who couldn’t pick them out of a police lineup.

Their reasoning? “Fox is about hate and division. We shouldn’t bring more viewers to them so they can make more advertising money off us.”

I call BS. Y’all are LAZY and SCARED. It was a golden opportunity to get a typically hostile crowd to consider your message. Dems would rather air simplistic TV commercials, talk to the nice Starbucks crowd, show up late in Black churches, and hope TrumpHate wins the day rather than doing the hard work of actually ENGAGING people who disagree with them.

Yeah. It’ll be four more years of Trump. Ain’t no Obama Trojan horse ‘lightning’ in this Dem crowd…and that’s no compliment.

Fried by the current heat – Attending Carnivals and photographing ‘mas’ bands are your humble writer’s favorite journalistic events. Travelled from South Florida to Orlando Carnival, but the 101-degree heat ran me back to Daytona Beach for some airconditioned relief…

The insurance trap – Got a renewal notice that windstorm insurance will cost Mom almost $5,000 to cover her home just as hurricane season starts. She needs a new A/C unit. Cost: $5,000.

Which choice – go “bare” while hoping and praying in 72-degree comfort that all storms pass us by? Or sweat through the season knowing storm damage is covered? I say “Pray frosty…”

I’m at ccherry2@gmail.com.