Pregnant woman used AR-15 to kill home intruder

BY TIFFINI THEISEN

ORLANDO SENTINEL/TNS

The woman who fatally shot a home intruder in suburban Tampa last week was pregnant and used an AR-15 to kill the man, according to a news report.

Jeremy King of Lithia told Bay News 9 that his wife, who is eight months pregnant, was in a back bedroom last Wednesday when two men burst in about 9 p.m. and began brutally beating King, demanding money and grabbing his 11-year-old daughter.

The woman told the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office that she grabbed the weapon and shot one of the suspects once. That man was dead in a nearby ditch by the time deputies arrived.

King said one of the men shot at his wife first.

The other suspect fled; deputies are still searching for him.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said. “(My wife) evened the playing field and kept them from killing me,” King said.

King was taken to a hospital but was listed in stable condition. He told the TV station that he suffered “a fractured eye socket, a fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in my head” in the attack.

The rural, sparsely populated community is about 20 miles southeast of Tampa.