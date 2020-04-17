Pastor and youth intervention director’s message: ‘Stay put’

ADVERTISEMENT

BY REV. KENNY IRBY

SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA COURIER

In the midst of this unprecedented novel corona-virus pandemic, I found myself reminiscing about a formative lesson learned by great role models in life: My mom and my Lord.

You see, 52 years ago, on April 4, 1968, just after 6 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Luther King Jr., was fatally shot while standing on the balcony outside of his second-story room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.

On the anniversary of his assassination, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that we were witnessing a radical change in our cosmos because not a word was mentioned in the media or general conversation about the world’s “drum major for justice.”

And, yet, I vividly recalled that night as my Washington, D.C. neighborhood burned, while tear gas filled the spring air, as armed National Guardsmen patrolled our streets enforcing the curfew, as my mother sternly admonished me to go into the house and “stay put!’’

What it means

To stay put means to obediently withdraw into provided shelter until such a time that you are invited to come forth. In my day, “staying put” were words from my mother when the threat of danger abound and we were sent somewhere without moving or being moved.

Currently, in this time of public safety and medical alarm, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and our elected officials have introduced new terminology into our daily vocabulary like quarantine and curfews. Regarding our safer hand hygiene and healthy personal habits, consider the following:

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water or alcohol-based hand-sanitizing solutions.

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable mask while sneezing or coughing into the flexed elbow.

Maintain physical distancing – 6 feet between individuals in groups of 10 or less.

Stay home in order to self-isolate from others in the household as a method of “sheltering in place.”

What did Jesus do?

Thus, at the conclusion of the Holy Week observance and the Passover Celebration, from within my theology and Christology, I sought affirmation for the historical Jesus.

In the cultural context which he lived, alongside the divine Messiah who equipped us with a two-fisted gospel of liberation and salvation, we can also glean a lesson or two from Jesus’ example.

I realize that Jesus, the man, was a reflection in many ways of the culture within which he was born into and lived. He, therefore, embodied this new obedience to the Father.

Consider how he “stayed put,’’ hanging up on that old rugged cross. It wasn’t the nails that held him there. And for the three nights that he laid in the borrowed tomb of Joseph of Arimathea, His love obediently compelled him.

A new way forward

Much like the great benefit of our congregations and fellowships finding new virtual ways to share the gospel and protect our disciples/members, it also affords us new opportunities to take the gospel to the uttermost parts over live streaming, Zoom meeting and distance reaching.

As we stay put, I am convinced that when the times comes, we will leap forth – stronger, more loving and better off for our obedience during the time of trial.

For such a time as this, as a pastor I say, stay put!

Rev. Kenny Irby is the senior pastor of the 125-year-old Historic Bethel AME Church in St. Petersburg (historicbethelstpete.org). He also serves as the director of Community Intervention & Juvenile Outreach for the St. Petersburg Police Department.