NEED TO READ AND FUN SPOT AMERICA

Isabella Faluade, 6, of Apopka, and Brayden Hall, 8, of Orlando, display their love for reading on Nov. 9 at Fun Spot America in Orlando, where they enjoyed a day of thrilling rides and playing arcade games. The non-profit early literacy program Need to Read, Inc. partnered with the amusement park to raise funds to help buy books for infants and toddlers.